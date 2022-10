Lirik Lagu Baby - Justin Bieber

Baby - Justin Bieber

Oh-ooh-whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-ooh-whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-ooh-whoa-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

You know you love me (yo), I know you care (uh-huh)

Just shout whenever (yo), and I'll be there (uh-huh)

You are my love (yo), you are my heart (uh-huh)

And we will never, ever, ever be apart (yo, uh-huh)

Are we an item? (Yo) girl, quit playin' (uh-huh)

"We're just friends" (yo), what are you sayin'? (Uh-huh)

Said, "There's another" (yo), and looked right in my eyes (uh-huh)

My first love broke my heart for the first time, and I was like (yo, uh-huh)

"Baby, baby, baby, oh"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, no"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, oh"

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

"Baby, baby, baby, oh"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, no"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, oh"

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

Oh, for you, I would've done whatever (uh-huh)

And I just can't believe we ain't together (yo, uh-huh)

And I wanna play it cool (yo), but I'm losin' you (uh-huh)

I'll buy you anything (yo), I'll buy you any ring (uh-huh)

And I'm in pieces (yo), baby, fix me (uh-huh)

And just shake me 'til you wake me from this bad dream (yo, uh-huh)

I'm goin' down (oh), down, down, down (uh-huh)

And I just can't believe, my first love won't be around, and I'm like

"Baby, baby, baby, oh"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, no"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, oh"

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

"Baby, baby, baby, oh"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, no"

Like, "Baby, baby, baby, oh"

I thought you'd always be mine, mine (Luda!)