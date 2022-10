Lirik Lagu Baby – Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris

Oh whoa, oh whoa, oh whoa

You know you love me, I know you care

Just shout whenever and I'll be there

You want my love, you want my heart

And we will never, ever, ever be apart

Are we an item? Girl, quit playin'

We're just friends, what are you sayin'

Said, "there's another, " and looked right in my eyes

My first love broke my heart for the first time

And I was like baby, baby, baby, oh

Like baby, baby, baby, no

Like baby, baby, baby, oh

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

Baby, baby, baby, oh

Like baby, baby, baby, no

Like baby, baby, baby, oh

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

Oh, for you, I would have done whatever

And I just can't believe we ain't together

And I wanna play it cool

But I'm losin' you

I'll buy you anything

I'll buy you any ring

And I'm in pieces, baby, fix me

And just shake me 'til you wake me from this bad dream

I'm goin' down, down, down, down

And I just can't believe my first love won't be around

And I'm like baby, baby, baby, oh

Like baby, baby, baby, no

Like baby, baby, baby, oh

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

Baby, baby, baby, oh

Like baby, baby, baby, no

Like baby, baby, baby, oh

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

Luda, when I was thirteen, I had my first love

There was nobody that compared to my baby

And nobody came between us or one could ever come above

She had me goin' crazy

Oh, I was starstruck

She woke me up daily

Don't need no Starbucks

She made my heart pound

And skip a beat when I see her in the street and

At school on the playground

But I really wanna see her on the weekend

She know she got me dazin'

'Cause she was so amazin'

And now my heart is breakin'

But I just keep on sayin'

Baby, baby, baby, oh

Like baby, baby, baby, no

Like baby, baby, baby, oh

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

Baby, baby, baby, oh

Like baby, baby, baby, no

Like baby, baby, baby, oh

I thought you'd always be mine, mine

I'm gone

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah) now I'm all gone

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah) now I'm all gone

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah) now I'm all gone

(Gone, gone, gone, gone) I'm gone