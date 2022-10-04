Lirik Fix You-Coldplay dan Fakta Dibaliknya

When you try your best, but you don't succeed
When you get what you want, but not what you need
When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone, but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
And high up above or down below
When you're too in love to let it go
But if you never try you'll never know
Just what you're worth
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
Tears stream down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face and I
Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from my mistakes
Tears stream down your face and I
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
Credit:
Penyanyi: Coldplay
Penulis Lagu: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion
Produser: Chris Martin, Danton Supple, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, dan Will Champion
Album: X&Y
Dirilis: 2005
Nominasi: UK Festival Award untuk Anthem Of The Summer
Genre: Rok alternatif, Alternatif/Indie, Post-Britpop
Fakta Dibalik Lagu "Fix You"
Fix You" terinspirasi dari keinginan Chris Martin untuk terus istrinya saat itu, Gwyneth Paltrow melewati kesedihannya atas kematian ayahnya, Bruce Paltrow.
Dia ingin lagunya berdasarkan pada organ gereja; alih-alih dia menyalakan synthesizer yang diberikan kepada Paltrow oleh ayahnya, instrumen yang tidak digunakan di rumah mereka.
Chris mengatakan bahwa komposisi lagu tersebut dipengaruhi oleh lagu band rock alternatif Inggris Elbow tahun 2003 "Grace Under Pressure".
Bagian pertama dari "Fix You" berhubungan dengan konsep kehilangan orang yang dicintai, di samping gagasan tentang gagal meskipun sudah berusaha sebaik mungkin. Sedangkan
Bagian kedua lagu lebih mengenai seseorang yang terjebak dalam hubungan "toxic" namun tidak dapat "melepaskannya".
Tetapi pada dasarnya, terlepas dari situasi mengerikan atau menyedihkan apapun yang mungkin dialami pendengar, tujuan dari lagu ini adalah sebagai dorongan untuk melewati masa-masa sulit. (Raida Shafa)***
Artikel Pilihan