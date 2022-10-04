Lirik Fix You-Coldplay dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Fix You - Coldplay

When you try your best, but you don't succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



And high up above or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try you'll never know

Just what you're worth



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



Tears stream down your face

When you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face and I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face and I



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



Credit:

Penyanyi: Coldplay

Penulis Lagu: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion

Produser: Chris Martin, Danton Supple, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, dan Will Champion

Album: X&Y

Dirilis: 2005

Nominasi: UK Festival Award untuk Anthem Of The Summer

Genre: Rok alternatif, Alternatif/Indie, Post-Britpop

Fakta Dibalik Lagu "Fix You"

Fix You" terinspirasi dari keinginan Chris Martin untuk terus istrinya saat itu, Gwyneth Paltrow melewati kesedihannya atas kematian ayahnya, Bruce Paltrow.

Dia ingin lagunya berdasarkan pada organ gereja; alih-alih dia menyalakan synthesizer yang diberikan kepada Paltrow oleh ayahnya, instrumen yang tidak digunakan di rumah mereka.

Chris mengatakan bahwa komposisi lagu tersebut dipengaruhi oleh lagu band rock alternatif Inggris Elbow tahun 2003 "Grace Under Pressure".

Bagian pertama dari "Fix You" berhubungan dengan konsep kehilangan orang yang dicintai, di samping gagasan tentang gagal meskipun sudah berusaha sebaik mungkin. Sedangkan

Bagian kedua lagu lebih mengenai seseorang yang terjebak dalam hubungan "toxic" namun tidak dapat "melepaskannya".

Tetapi pada dasarnya, terlepas dari situasi mengerikan atau menyedihkan apapun yang mungkin dialami pendengar, tujuan dari lagu ini adalah sebagai dorongan untuk melewati masa-masa sulit. (Raida Shafa)***