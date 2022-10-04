Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You karya George Benson, ada fakta menarik yang bisa diketahui.
Simak lirik lagu Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You karya George Benson, ada fakta menarik yang bisa diketahui. /Tangkap layar YouTube George Benson

Lirik lagu Nothing Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson

If I had to live my life without you near me
The days would all be empty
The nights would seem so long

With you I see forever, oh, so clearly
I might have been in love before
But it never felt this strong

Our dreams are young and we both know
They'll take us where we want to go
Hold me now, touch me now
I don't want to live without you

Nothing's gonna change my love for you
You oughta know by now how much I love you
One thing you can be sure of
I'll never ask for more than your love

Nothing's gonna change my love for you
You oughta know by now how much I love you
The world may change my whole life through
But nothing's gonna change my love for you

If the road ahead is not so easy
Our love will lead the way for us
Like a guiding star

I'll be there for you if you should need me
You don't have to change a thing
I love you just the way you are

So come with me and share the view
I'll help you see forever too
Hold me now, touch me now
I don't want to live without you

Halaman:
1
2
3

