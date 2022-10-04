Lirik Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon dan Makna Dibalik Lagu Viral di Tiktok Ini

Lirik Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

Ooh

Balloons are deflated

Guess they look lifeless like me

We miss you on your side of the bed, mmm

Still got your things here

And they stare at me like souvenirs

Don't wanna let you out my head

Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

Said that you love me

But that'll last for never

It's cold outside

Like when you walked out my life

Why you walk out my life?

I.... get like this every time....

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

'Cause I... remember every time....

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

Do you ever think of me?