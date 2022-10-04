Lirik Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon dan Makna Dibalik Lagu Viral di Tiktok Ini

Lirik Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Ooh
Balloons are deflated
Guess they look lifeless like me
We miss you on your side of the bed, mmm
Still got your things here
And they stare at me like souvenirs
Don't wanna let you out my head
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
Said that you love me
But that'll last for never
It's cold outside
Like when you walked out my life
Why you walk out my life?
I.... get like this every time....
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
'Cause I... remember every time....
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?
