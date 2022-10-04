Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
Billie Eilish.
Billie Eilish. /Instagram/@billiellish

Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever
Wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn't true
Give me a day or two to think of something clever
To write myself a letter
To tell me what to do, mm-mmm

Do you read my interviews?
Or do you skip my avenue? (My avenue)
When you (when you) said you were passing through
Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to (when I asked you to)
Be cool about what I was telling you
You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (what you said you'd do)
And I'd end up more afraid

Don't say it isn't fair
You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable
So if you really wanna know

When I'm away from you (when I'm away from you)
I'm happier than ever (happier than ever)
Wish I could explain it better (wish I could explain it better)
I wish it wasn't true (wish it wasn't true), mmm-mmm

You call me again, drunk in your Benz
Driving home under the influence
You scared me to death, but I'm wasting my breath
'Cause you only listen to your fucking friends

I don't relate to you
I don't relate to you, no
'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty
You made me hate this city

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet
Never told anyone anything bad
'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything
And all that you did was make me fucking sad
So don't waste the time I don't have
And don't try to make me feel bad

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Senorita - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senorita - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mystery – Hyo-yeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mystery – Hyo-yeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Biar Cinta Bicara (BCB) - Husein Alatas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Biar Cinta Bicara (BCB) - Husein Alatas dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bingung - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bingung - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Apa Adanya - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apa Adanya - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bersamamu – Vierra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bersamamu – Vierra dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bahasa Kalbu - Titi DJ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bahasa Kalbu - Titi DJ dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bulan dan Bulan - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bulan dan Bulan - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Remaja - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Remaja - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anganku Anganmu – Isyana Sarasvati feat Raisa Andriana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anganku Anganmu – Isyana Sarasvati feat Raisa Andriana dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Oktober 2022, 03:13 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Viral, Ganjar Pranowo ‘Foto’ Bareng Puan Maharani di Pinggir Jalan
2

Putri Candrawathi Berpeluang Ditahan, Kejagung Bisa Tetapkan Status Baru Itu Usai Tahap II Proses Hukum
3

Lima Model Kepribadian Manusia Menurut Studi Ilmiah, Anda Termasuk yang Mana?
4

Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta Bandung Dipastikan Siap Diuji Coba oleh Presiden Jokowi dan Xi Jinping
5

Bahasa Daerah Terancam Punah, Dipengaruhi Globalisasi dan Bahasa Indonesia
6

Badai Ian Menghancurkan Florida, Jumlah Korban Meninggal Diklaim Lebih dari 40 Orang
7

Gagal Nobar Persib vs Persija, Bobotoh Ikut Salat Gaib di Mapolresta Bandung
8

Update! Tragedi Kanjuruhan Berdarah: Kapolri Rapat Akbar dengan Menpora dan Pemda Malang
9

Soal Peristiwa di Kanjuruhan Malang, Presiden FIFA Gianni Infantino: Tragedi di Luar Pemahaman
10

Peneliti Ungkap Pandemi Covid-19 Dapat Menyebabkan Perubahan Sifat Seseorang, Simak Penjelasannya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Virgo: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Virgo: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:26 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Kompleks Pengabdi Istri Hingga Dunia Terbalik

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Kompleks Pengabdi Istri Hingga Dunia Terbalik

4 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Leo: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Leo: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:23 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Ingin Berdua Bertukar Pikiran dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Ingin Berdua Bertukar Pikiran dengan Pasangan

4 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Karir dan Keuangan Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

Karir dan Keuangan Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:19 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ini Jodoh Lesti Kejora Pengganti Rizky Billar Kata Peramal Hard Gumay, Artis Pekerja Keras dan Sayang Keluarga

Ini Jodoh Lesti Kejora Pengganti Rizky Billar Kata Peramal Hard Gumay, Artis Pekerja Keras dan Sayang Keluarga

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Kepri Post

Lihatlah Ramalan Horoskop Zodiak Virgo 4 Oktober 2022, Hubungan Jangan Berat Sebelah, Pekerjaan Harus Sabar

Lihatlah Ramalan Horoskop Zodiak Virgo 4 Oktober 2022, Hubungan Jangan Berat Sebelah, Pekerjaan Harus Sabar

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

5 Link Twibbon Hari Jadi Kabupaten Indramayu ke-495 Tanggal 7 Oktober 2022 Terupdate dan Keren

5 Link Twibbon Hari Jadi Kabupaten Indramayu ke-495 Tanggal 7 Oktober 2022 Terupdate dan Keren

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

4 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Kedu Today

6 Potret Tamara Dai yang Cantik Paripurna, Si Jelita Bersuara Merdu dan Pintar Bisnis

6 Potret Tamara Dai yang Cantik Paripurna, Si Jelita Bersuara Merdu dan Pintar Bisnis

4 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Malang Terkini

Seorang Siswa Kelas X Meneliti Pengaruh Suhu Terhadap Kecepatan Reaksi Enzim, Variabel Bebas yaitu...

Seorang Siswa Kelas X Meneliti Pengaruh Suhu Terhadap Kecepatan Reaksi Enzim, Variabel Bebas yaitu...

4 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya 8 Rabiul Awal 1444/Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya 8 Rabiul Awal 1444/Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Karir dan Keuangan Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

Karir dan Keuangan Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari ini Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Suami Pengganti Hingga Sundel Bolong

Jadwal Acara ANTV Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Suami Pengganti Hingga Sundel Bolong

4 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Selasa 4 Oktober 2022

4 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

PANRB Sampaikan Pendataan Non ASN Bukan Untuk Pengangkatan ASN, Tapi Untuk Ini, Honorer Harus Tahu!

PANRB Sampaikan Pendataan Non ASN Bukan Untuk Pengangkatan ASN, Tapi Untuk Ini, Honorer Harus Tahu!

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Akhirnya Terungkap, Perempuan Ini Tuduh Rizky Billar Sudah Miliki Anak Sebelum Menikah Dengan Lesti Kejora

Akhirnya Terungkap, Perempuan Ini Tuduh Rizky Billar Sudah Miliki Anak Sebelum Menikah Dengan Lesti Kejora

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Jangan bandngkan Dirimu dengan Orang Lain

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Selasa 4 Oktober 2022: Jangan bandngkan Dirimu dengan Orang Lain

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Berada Dalam Kerangka Berpikir yang Lebih Fleksibel

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 4 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Berada Dalam Kerangka Berpikir yang Lebih Fleksibel

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Segera Kode Redeem Fre Fire Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Hadiah

Tukarkan Segera Kode Redeem Fre Fire Selasa, 4 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Hadiah

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Live Fokus Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Selasa 4 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Live Fokus Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

4 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB