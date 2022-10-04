Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn't true

Give me a day or two to think of something clever

To write myself a letter

To tell me what to do, mm-mmm

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you skip my avenue? (My avenue)

When you (when you) said you were passing through

Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to (when I asked you to)

Be cool about what I was telling you

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (what you said you'd do)

And I'd end up more afraid

Don't say it isn't fair

You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable

So if you really wanna know

When I'm away from you (when I'm away from you)

I'm happier than ever (happier than ever)

Wish I could explain it better (wish I could explain it better)

I wish it wasn't true (wish it wasn't true), mmm-mmm

You call me again, drunk in your Benz

Driving home under the influence

You scared me to death, but I'm wasting my breath

'Cause you only listen to your fucking friends

I don't relate to you

I don't relate to you, no

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

You made me hate this city

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

Never told anyone anything bad

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

And all that you did was make me fucking sad

So don't waste the time I don't have

And don't try to make me feel bad