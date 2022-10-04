Lirik Lagu Work - Rihanna dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Chorus - Rihanna:]
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah gon'
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh care if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
[Verse 1 - Rihanna:]
Dry!... Me a desert him
No time to have you lurking
Him ah go act like he nuh like it
You know I dealt with you the nicest
Nobody touch me you nuh righteous
Nobody text me in a crisis
I believed all of your dreams, adoration
You took my heart and my keys and my patienc
You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration
You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation
All that I wanted from you was to give me
Something that I never had
Something that you've never seen
Something that you've never been!
Mmmmm!
But I wake up and act like nothing's wrong
Just get ready fi...
[Chorus - Rihanna:]
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Ner ner ner ner ner ner!
When you a gon' learn, learn, learn, learn, learn!
Before the tables turn turn turn turn turn turn!
