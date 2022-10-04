Lirik Lagu Work - Rihanna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Work - Rihanna

[Chorus - Rihanna:]

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He said me haffi

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

He see me do mi

Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!

So me put in

Work, work, work, work, work, work

When you ah gon'

Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Meh nuh care if him

Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting

[Verse 1 - Rihanna:]

Dry!... Me a desert him

No time to have you lurking

Him ah go act like he nuh like it

You know I dealt with you the nicest

Nobody touch me you nuh righteous

Nobody text me in a crisis

I believed all of your dreams, adoration

You took my heart and my keys and my patienc

You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration

You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation

All that I wanted from you was to give me

Something that I never had

Something that you've never seen

Something that you've never been!

Mmmmm!

But I wake up and act like nothing's wrong

Just get ready fi...

[Chorus - Rihanna:]

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He said me haffi

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

He see me do mi

Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!

So me put in

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Ner ner ner ner ner ner!

When you a gon' learn, learn, learn, learn, learn!

Before the tables turn turn turn turn turn turn!