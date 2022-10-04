Lirik Lagu Everybody's Changing - Keane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Everybody's Changing - Keane

You say, you wander your own land

But when I think about it, I don't see how you can

You're aching, you're breaking

And I can see the pain in your eyes

Says Everybody's Changing, and I don't know why

So little time

Try to understand that I'm

Trying to make a move just to stay in the game

I try to stay awake and remember my name

But Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same

You're gone from here

Soon you will disappear, fading into beautiful light

'Cause Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel right

So little time

Try to understand that I'm

Trying to make a move just to stay in the game

I try to stay awake and remember my name

But Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same

So little time

Try to undersand that I'm

Trying to make a move just to stay in the game

I try to stay awake and remember my name

But Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same

Oh, Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same.

Credit

Artis: Keane

Album: Hopes and Fears

Tahun: 2003

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Pencipta lagu: Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes