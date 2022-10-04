Lirik Lagu Everybody's Changing - Keane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Everybody's Changing - Keane
You say, you wander your own land
But when I think about it, I don't see how you can
You're aching, you're breaking
And I can see the pain in your eyes
Says Everybody's Changing, and I don't know why
So little time
Try to understand that I'm
Trying to make a move just to stay in the game
I try to stay awake and remember my name
But Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same
You're gone from here
Soon you will disappear, fading into beautiful light
'Cause Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel right
So little time
Try to understand that I'm
Trying to make a move just to stay in the game
I try to stay awake and remember my name
But Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same
So little time
Try to undersand that I'm
Trying to make a move just to stay in the game
I try to stay awake and remember my name
But Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same
Oh, Everybody's Changing, and I don't feel the same.
Credit
Artis: Keane
Album: Hopes and Fears
Tahun: 2003
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Pencipta lagu: Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes
