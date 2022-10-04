Lirik lagu One Time dari Justin Bieber

Me plus you
I'ma tell you one time
Me plus you
I'ma tell you one time
Me plus you
I'ma tell you one time
One time, one time
When I met you, girl, my heart went knock, knock
Now them butterflies in my stomach won't stop, stop
And even though it's a struggle, love is all we got
So we gon' keep, keep climbing to the mountain top
Your world is my world
And my fight is your fight
And my breath is your breath
When you're hurt, I'm not right
And girl, you're my one love
My one heart, my one life for sure
Let me tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
And I'ma be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl
Always making time for you
I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
Your love's so deep
You know that it humbles me
You're by my side
Them troubles, them not trouble me
Many have called, but the chosen is you
Whatever you want shawty, I'll give it to you
Your world is my world
And my fight is your fight
And my breath is your breath
When you're hurt, I'm not right
And girl, you're my one love
My one heart, my one life for sure
Let me tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
And I'ma be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl
Always making time for you
I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you
