Lirik lagu One Time dari Justin Bieber

One Time - Justin Bieber

Me plus you

I'ma tell you one time

Me plus you

I'ma tell you one time

Me plus you

I'ma tell you one time

One time, one time

When I met you, girl, my heart went knock, knock

Now them butterflies in my stomach won't stop, stop

And even though it's a struggle, love is all we got

So we gon' keep, keep climbing to the mountain top

Your world is my world

And my fight is your fight

And my breath is your breath

When you're hurt, I'm not right

And girl, you're my one love

My one heart, my one life for sure

Let me tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

And I'ma be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl

Always making time for you

I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

Your love's so deep

You know that it humbles me

You're by my side

Them troubles, them not trouble me

Many have called, but the chosen is you

Whatever you want shawty, I'll give it to you

Your world is my world

And my fight is your fight

And my breath is your breath

When you're hurt, I'm not right

And girl, you're my one love

My one heart, my one life for sure

Let me tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

And I'ma be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl

Always making time for you

I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you

I'ma tell you one time, girl, I love, girl, I love you