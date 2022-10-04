Lirik 21 Guns - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 21 Guns – Green Day

Do you know what's worth fighting for

When it's not worth dying for?

Does it take your breath away

And you feel yourself suffocating?

Does the pain weigh out the pride?

And you look for a place to hide?

Did someone break your heart inside?

You're in ruins

One, twenty one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty one guns

Throw up your arms into the sky,

You and I

When you're at the end of the road

And you lost all sense of control

And your thoughts have taken their toll

When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul

Your faith walks on broken glass

And the hangover doesn't pass

Nothing's ever built to last

You're in ruins

One, twenty one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty one guns

Throw up your arms into the sky,

You and I

Did you try to live on your own

When you burned down the house and home?

Did you stand too close to the fire?

Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone

When it's time to live and let die

And you can't get another try

Something inside this heart has died

You're in ruins

One, twenty one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty one guns

Throw up your arms into the sky,

One, twenty one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty one guns

Throw up your arms into the sky,

You and I