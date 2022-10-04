Lirik Lagu Aces High – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aces High – Iron Maiden
There goes the siren that warns of the air raid
Then comes the sound of the guns sending flak
Out for the scramble we've got to get airborne
Got to get up for the coming attack
Jump in the cockpit and start up the engines
Remove all the wheel-blocks there's no time to waste
Gathering speed as we head down the runway
Gotta get airborne before it's too late
Running, scrambling, flying
Rolling, turning, diving, going in again
Running, scrambling, flying
Rolling, turning, diving
Run, live to fly, fly to live, do or die
Won't you run, live to fly, fly to live aces high
Move in to fire at the mainstream of bombers
Let off a sharp burst and then turn away
Roll over, spin 'round and come in behind them
Move to their blindsides and firing again
Bandits at 8 o'clock move in behind us
Ten ME-109's out of the sun
Ascending and turning our spitfires to face them
Heading straight for them I press down my guns
Rolling, turning, diving
Rolling, scrambling, flying, going in again
Rolling, turning, diving
Rolling, scrambling, flying
