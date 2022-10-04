Lirik Lagu Aces High – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aces High – Iron Maiden

There goes the siren that warns of the air raid

Then comes the sound of the guns sending flak

Out for the scramble we've got to get airborne

Got to get up for the coming attack

Jump in the cockpit and start up the engines

Remove all the wheel-blocks there's no time to waste

Gathering speed as we head down the runway

Gotta get airborne before it's too late

Running, scrambling, flying

Rolling, turning, diving, going in again

Running, scrambling, flying

Rolling, turning, diving

Run, live to fly, fly to live, do or die

Won't you run, live to fly, fly to live aces high

Move in to fire at the mainstream of bombers

Let off a sharp burst and then turn away

Roll over, spin 'round and come in behind them

Move to their blindsides and firing again

Bandits at 8 o'clock move in behind us

Ten ME-109's out of the sun

Ascending and turning our spitfires to face them

Heading straight for them I press down my guns

Rolling, turning, diving

Rolling, scrambling, flying, going in again

Rolling, turning, diving

Rolling, scrambling, flying