Lirik Lagu Because of You - Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Because of You - Kelly Clarkson

I will not make the same mistakes that you did

I will not let myself 'cause my heart so much misery

I will not break the way you did

You fell so hard

I've learned the hard way, to never let it get that far

Because of you

I never stray too far from the sidewalk

Because of you

I learned to play on the safe side, so I don't get hurt

Because of you

I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me

Because of you

I am afraid

I lose my way

And it's not too long before you point it out

I cannot cry

Because I know that's weakness in your eyes

I'm forced to fake a smile, a laugh

Every day of my life

My heart can't possibly break

When it wasn't even whole to start with

Because of you

I never stray too far from the sidewalk

Because of you

I learned to play on the safe side, so I don't get hurt

Because of you

I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me

Because of you

I am afraid

I watched you die (I watched you die)

I heard you cry

Every night in your sleep

I was so young (and you're so young)

You should have known better (I was too young for you)

Than to lean on me

You never thought of anyone else

You just saw your pain (you never saw me)

And now I cry

In the middle of the night

For the same damn thing

Because of you

I never stray too far from the sidewalk

Because of you

I learned to play on the safe side so I don't get hurt

Because of you

I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me

Because of you

I am afraid

Because of you

Because of you