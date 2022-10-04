Lirik Lagu Alone – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alone – I Prevail

We used to have it all

It was us against the world, but now

I've been sleeping on my own

Spending all these nights alone knowing you're not coming home

'Cause you're running through my dreams

It's like you're on repeat

Feels like eternity, and I can't believe

I let you in, you left me out

You left me on my own, you left me all alone

I let you in, you bled me out

You left me skin and bone, you left me all alone

You left me all alone

You left me all alone

I would've gave it all

Truth be told I can't believe you're gone

Like a dream I can't recall

Now I gotta face the fact that you're never coming back

'Cause you're running through my dreams

It's like you're on repeat

Feels like eternity, and I can't believe

I let you in, you left me out

You left me on my own, you left me all alone

I let you in, you bled me out

You left me skin and bone, you left me all alone

You used to run, run through my veins

And to be honest, I know I'll never be the same

I let you in, you left me out

You left me on my own, you left me all alone

You left me all alone

I see you in my dreams

I can't believe you're gone

When it's too dark to see, I'll leave the light on