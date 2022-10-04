Lirik Lagu Alone – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

We used to have it all
It was us against the world, but now
I've been sleeping on my own
Spending all these nights alone knowing you're not coming home
'Cause you're running through my dreams
It's like you're on repeat
Feels like eternity, and I can't believe
I let you in, you left me out
You left me on my own, you left me all alone
I let you in, you bled me out
You left me skin and bone, you left me all alone
You left me all alone
You left me all alone
I would've gave it all
Truth be told I can't believe you're gone
Like a dream I can't recall
Now I gotta face the fact that you're never coming back
'Cause you're running through my dreams
It's like you're on repeat
Feels like eternity, and I can't believe
I let you in, you left me out
You left me on my own, you left me all alone
I let you in, you bled me out
You left me skin and bone, you left me all alone
You used to run, run through my veins
And to be honest, I know I'll never be the same
I let you in, you left me out
You left me on my own, you left me all alone
You left me all alone
I see you in my dreams
I can't believe you're gone
When it's too dark to see, I'll leave the light on
Artikel Pilihan