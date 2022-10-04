Lirik Lagu Sunshine – The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know that you're not ready to see it goes down
But don't worry 'cause it won't forever go
I know that you still want to see
Then tomorrow, I'll bring you here with me
'Cause I know
We're running out of time
To see it going down today
You know, that I'm still holding on your arm
It's getting dark
There's no light from above, you know
You know, that you will always be my sunshine
'Cause tonight, we'll be fine
