Lirik Lagu Sunshine – The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sunshine – The Panturas

I know that you're not ready to see it goes down

But don't worry 'cause it won't forever go

I know that you still want to see

Then tomorrow, I'll bring you here with me

'Cause I know

We're running out of time

To see it going down today

You know, that I'm still holding on your arm

It's getting dark

There's no light from above, you know

You know, that you will always be my sunshine

'Cause tonight, we'll be fine

I know, that you're not ready to see it goes down

But don't worry 'cause it won't forever go

I know, that you still want to see

Then tomorrow, I'll bring you here with me

'Cause I know

We're running out of time

To see it going down today

You know, that I'm still holding on your arm

It's getting dark

There's no light from above, you know

You know, that you will always be my sunshine

'Cause tonight, we'll be fine

We're running out of time

To see it going down today

You know, that I'm still holding on your arm

It's getting dark

There's no light from above, you know

You know, that you will always be my sunshine

We're running out of time

To see it going down today

You know, that I'm still holding on your arm

It's getting dark

There's no light from above, you know

You know, that you will always be my sunshine

We're running out of time

To see it going down today

You know, that I'm still holding on your arm

It's getting dark

There's no light from above, you know

You know, that you will always be my sunshine

'Cause tonight, we'll be fine

'Cause tonight, we'll be fine