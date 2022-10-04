Lirik Lagu Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

VERSE 1

Car rides to Malibu

Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two

And trading jackets

Laughing 'bout how small it looks on you (Ha-ha-ha-ha)

Watching reruns of Glee

Bein’ annoying, singing in harmony

I bet she's braggin' to all her friends

Saying you’re so unique (Huh)

PRE-CHORUS

So when you're gonna tell her

That we did that too, she think it's special?

But it's all re-used

That was our place, I found it first

I made the jokes you tell to her

When she's with you

CHORUS

Do you get deja vu when she's with you?

Do you get deja vu? (Huh)

Do you get deja vu, huh?

VERSE 2

What do you call her? Almost say my name

'Cause let's be honest, they kinda do sound the same

Another actress, I hate to think that I was just your type

And I bet that she knows Billy Joel

’Cause you played her Uptown Girl

You’re singing it together

Now I bet you even tell her how you love her

In between the chorus and the verse

PRE-CHORUS

So when you're gonna tell her

That we did that too, she think it’s special?

But it's all re-used

That was our place, I found it first

I made the jokes you tell to her

When she's with you

CHORUS

Do you get deja vu when she's with you?

Do you get deja vu? (Huh)

Do you get deja vu, huh?

BRIDGE

Strawberry ice cream in Malibu

Don’t act like we didn't that shit too

You're trading jackets like we used to do

(Yeah, everything is over-used)

Play her piano, but she doesn't know

That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel

A different girl now, but there's nothing new

OUTRO

I know you get deja vu

I know you get deja vu

I know you get deja vu