Lirik Lagu Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

VERSE 1
Car rides to Malibu
Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two
And trading jackets
Laughing 'bout how small it looks on you (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
Watching reruns of Glee
Bein’ annoying, singing in harmony
I bet she's braggin' to all her friends
Saying you’re so unique (Huh)
PRE-CHORUS
So when you're gonna tell her
That we did that too, she think it's special?
But it's all re-used
That was our place, I found it first
I made the jokes you tell to her
When she's with you
CHORUS
Do you get deja vu when she's with you?
Do you get deja vu? (Huh)
Do you get deja vu, huh?
VERSE 2
What do you call her? Almost say my name
'Cause let's be honest, they kinda do sound the same
Another actress, I hate to think that I was just your type
And I bet that she knows Billy Joel
’Cause you played her Uptown Girl
You’re singing it together
Now I bet you even tell her how you love her
In between the chorus and the verse
PRE-CHORUS
So when you're gonna tell her
That we did that too, she think it’s special?
But it's all re-used
That was our place, I found it first
I made the jokes you tell to her
When she's with you
CHORUS
Do you get deja vu when she's with you?
Do you get deja vu? (Huh)
Do you get deja vu, huh?
BRIDGE
Strawberry ice cream in Malibu
Don’t act like we didn't that shit too
You're trading jackets like we used to do
(Yeah, everything is over-used)
Play her piano, but she doesn't know
That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel
A different girl now, but there's nothing new
OUTRO
I know you get deja vu
I know you get deja vu
I know you get deja vu
