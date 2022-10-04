Lirik Lagu Demons - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Demons – Imagine Dragons

When the days are cold

And the cards all fold

And the saints we see are all made of gold

When your dreams all fail

And the ones we hail

Are the worst of all, and the blood's run stale

I wanna hide the truth

I wanna shelter you

But with the beast inside

There's nowhere we can hide

No matter what we breed

We still are made of greed

This is my kingdom come

This is my kingdom come

When you feel my heat, look into my eyes

It's where my demons hide

It's where my demons hide

Don't get too close, it's dark inside

It's where my demons hide

It's where my demons hide

At the curtain's call

It's the last of all

When the lights fade out, all the sinners crawl

So they dug your grave

And the masquerade

Will come calling out at the mess you've made

Don't wanna let you down

But I am hell-bound

Though this is all for you

Don't wanna hide the truth

No matter what we breed

We still are made of greed