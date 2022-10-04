Lirik Lagu Demons - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Demons – Imagine Dragons
When the days are cold
And the cards all fold
And the saints we see are all made of gold
When your dreams all fail
And the ones we hail
Are the worst of all, and the blood's run stale
I wanna hide the truth
I wanna shelter you
But with the beast inside
There's nowhere we can hide
No matter what we breed
We still are made of greed
This is my kingdom come
This is my kingdom come
When you feel my heat, look into my eyes
It's where my demons hide
It's where my demons hide
Don't get too close, it's dark inside
It's where my demons hide
It's where my demons hide
At the curtain's call
It's the last of all
When the lights fade out, all the sinners crawl
So they dug your grave
And the masquerade
Will come calling out at the mess you've made
Don't wanna let you down
But I am hell-bound
Though this is all for you
Don't wanna hide the truth
No matter what we breed
We still are made of greed
