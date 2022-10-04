Lirik Lagu DJ Got Us Falling In Love – Usher Ft. Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu DJ Got Us Falling In Love - Usher ft. Pitbull

Yeah man

So we back in the club

With our bodies rockin' from side to side

Side, side to side

Thank God the week is done

I feel like a zombie gone back to life

Back, back to life

Hands up, and suddenly we all got our hands up

No control of my body

Ain't I seen you before?

I think I remember those eyes, eyes, eyes

Eyes, eyes, eyes

'Cause baby tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (love again)

Yeah, baby tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again, again)

So dance, dance like it's the last

Last night of your life, life

Gon' get you right

'Cause baby tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again, again)

Keep downing drinks like there's

No tomorrow there's just right

Now, now, now, now, now, now, now

Gonna set the roof on fire

Gonna burn this mother fucker

Down, down, down, down, down, down, down (c'mon)

Hands up, when the music drops

We both put our hands up

Put your hands on my body

Swear I seen you before

I think I remember those eyes, eyes, eyes, eyes

Eyes, eyes, eyes

'Cause baby tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (love again)

Yeah, baby tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again, again)

So dance, dance like it's the last

Last night of your life, life

Gon' get you right

'Cause baby tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again, again)

Usher, don't lie

Hear no evil, or speak no evil, or see no evil

Get it baby? Hope you catch that like T-O

That's how we roll, my life is a movie, and you just TIVO

Mami got me twisted' like a dreadlock

She don't wrestle but I got her in a headlock

Yabadabadoo make her bedrock mami on fire, (psh) red hots

Bada bing bada boom Mr. Worldwide as I step in the room

I'm a hustler baby, but that you knew

And tonight it's just me and you

'Cause baby tonight (dale)

The DJ got us falling in love again

(Mr. Worldwide, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, baby tonight (let's take over the world, ha ha)

The DJ got us fallin in love (yeah ma, dale, leggo)

Falling in love again (oh, woh-oh)

So dance, dance like it's the last

Last night of your life, life

Gon' get you right

'Cause baby tonight (c'mon, c'mon)

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again, again)

Yeah, baby, tonight (yeah, somebody get the DJs up, somebody get the DJs up)

The DJ got us (somebody get the hands up)

falling in love again (get the hands up, get your hands up, aw, come on)

So dance, dance like it's the last, last night

Of your life, life, gon' get you right

'Cause baby, tonight

The DJ got us falling in love again (l-love again-gain)

Hahaha

Yeah thank you, DJ, ha ha