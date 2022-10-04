Lirik Lagu The Fighter - Gym Class Heroes feat Ryan Tedder dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Fighter – Gym Class Heroes feat Ryan Tedder

Just wakin up in the morning

And to be well

Quite honest with ya

I ain't really sleep well

Ya ever feel like your train a thoughts been derailed

That's when you press on Lee Nails

Half the population's just waitin to see me fail

Yeah right, you're better off 'tryna freeze hell

Some of us do it for the females

And others do it for the retails

But I do it for the kids, life through the tower head on

Everytime you fall it's only making your chin strong

And I'll be in your corner like Mick baby, 'til the end

Or when you hear the song from that big lady

Until the referee rings the bell

Until both your eyes start to swell

Until the crowd goes home

What we gonna do y'all

Give 'em hell, turn their heads

Gonna live life 'til we're dead

Give me scars, give me pain

Then they'll say to me, say to me, say to me

There goes a fighter (oh)

There goes a fighter (oh)

Here comes a fighter (oh)

That's what they'll say to me, say to me

Say to me, this one's a fighter

And if I can last thirty rounds

There's no reason you should ever have your head down

Six foot five, two hundred and twenty pounds

Hailing from rock bottom, loserville, nothing town

Text book version of the kid going nowhere fast

And now I'm yelling kiss my ass

It's gonna take a couple right hooks a few left jabs

For you to recognize that you really ain't got it bad

Until the referee rings the bell

Until both your eyes start to swell

Until the crowd goes home

What we gonna do y'all

Give 'em hell (give 'em hell) turn their heads (turn their heads)

Gonna live life til we're dead ('til we're dead yo)

Give me scars (give me scars) give me pain (give me pain)

Then they'll say to me, say to me, say to me

There goes a fighter (oh)

There goes a fighter (oh)

Here comes a fighter (oh)

That's what they'll say to me, say to me

Say to me, this one's a fighter

Everybody put yo hands up

What we gonna do (hey)

What we gonna do (hey)

What we gonna do (hey)

What we gonna do y'all

What we gonna do (hey)

What we gonna do (hey)

What we gonna do y'all

What we gonna do