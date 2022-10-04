Lirik Lagu The Fighter - Gym Class Heroes feat Ryan Tedder dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Fighter – Gym Class Heroes feat Ryan Tedder
Just wakin up in the morning
And to be well
Quite honest with ya
I ain't really sleep well
Ya ever feel like your train a thoughts been derailed
That's when you press on Lee Nails
Half the population's just waitin to see me fail
Yeah right, you're better off 'tryna freeze hell
Some of us do it for the females
And others do it for the retails
But I do it for the kids, life through the tower head on
Everytime you fall it's only making your chin strong
And I'll be in your corner like Mick baby, 'til the end
Or when you hear the song from that big lady
Until the referee rings the bell
Until both your eyes start to swell
Until the crowd goes home
What we gonna do y'all
Give 'em hell, turn their heads
Gonna live life 'til we're dead
Give me scars, give me pain
Then they'll say to me, say to me, say to me
There goes a fighter (oh)
There goes a fighter (oh)
Here comes a fighter (oh)
That's what they'll say to me, say to me
Say to me, this one's a fighter
And if I can last thirty rounds
There's no reason you should ever have your head down
Six foot five, two hundred and twenty pounds
Hailing from rock bottom, loserville, nothing town
Text book version of the kid going nowhere fast
And now I'm yelling kiss my ass
It's gonna take a couple right hooks a few left jabs
For you to recognize that you really ain't got it bad
Until the referee rings the bell
Until both your eyes start to swell
Until the crowd goes home
What we gonna do y'all
Give 'em hell (give 'em hell) turn their heads (turn their heads)
Gonna live life til we're dead ('til we're dead yo)
Give me scars (give me scars) give me pain (give me pain)
Then they'll say to me, say to me, say to me
There goes a fighter (oh)
There goes a fighter (oh)
Here comes a fighter (oh)
That's what they'll say to me, say to me
Say to me, this one's a fighter
Everybody put yo hands up
What we gonna do (hey)
What we gonna do (hey)
What we gonna do (hey)
What we gonna do y'all
What we gonna do (hey)
What we gonna do (hey)
What we gonna do y'all
What we gonna do
