Lirik Lagu In the End – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In The End - Link Park
One thing I don't know why
It doesn't even matter how hard you try
Keep that in mind, I designed this rhyme
To explain in due time
All I know
Time is a valuable thing
Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings
Watch it count down to the end of the day
The clock ticks life away
It's so unreal
Didn't look out below
Watch the time go right out the window
Tryin' to hold on, did-didn't even know
I wasted it all just to watch you go
I kept everything inside and even though I tried
It all fell apart
What it meant to me will eventually
Be a memory of a time when I tried so hard
I tried so hard and got so far
But in the end it doesn't even matter
I had to fall to lose it all
But in the end it doesn't even matter
One thing, I don't know why
It doesn't even matter how hard you try
Keep that in mind, I designed this rhyme
To remind myself how I tried so hard
Artikel Pilihan