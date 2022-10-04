Lirik Lagu In the End – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In The End - Link Park

One thing I don't know why

It doesn't even matter how hard you try

Keep that in mind, I designed this rhyme

To explain in due time

All I know

Time is a valuable thing

Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings

Watch it count down to the end of the day

The clock ticks life away

It's so unreal

Didn't look out below

Watch the time go right out the window

Tryin' to hold on, did-didn't even know

I wasted it all just to watch you go

I kept everything inside and even though I tried

It all fell apart

What it meant to me will eventually

Be a memory of a time when I tried so hard

I tried so hard and got so far

But in the end it doesn't even matter

I had to fall to lose it all

But in the end it doesn't even matter

One thing, I don't know why

It doesn't even matter how hard you try

Keep that in mind, I designed this rhyme

To remind myself how I tried so hard