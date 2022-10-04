Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song – Little Mix feat Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo

We keep behind closed doors

Every time I see you I die a little more

Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls

It'll never be enough

As you drive me to my house

I can't stop these silent tears from rolling down

You and I will have to hide

On the outside

Where I can't be yours and you can't be mine

But I know this, we got a love that is hopeless

Why can't I hold me in the street?

Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?

I wish that it could be like that

Why can't it be like that?

'Cause I'm yours

Why can't I say that I'm in love?

I wanna shout it from the rooftops

I wish that it could be like that

Why can't it be like that?

'Cause I'm yours

It's obvious you're meant for me

Every piece of you it just fits perfectly

Every second, every thought

I'm in so deep

But I'll never show it on my face

But we know this

We got a love that is hopeless

Why can't you hold me in the street?

Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?

I wish that it could be like that

Why can't we be like that?

'Cause I'm yours