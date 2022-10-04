Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song – Little Mix feat Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix feat Jason Derulo
We keep behind closed doors
Every time I see you I die a little more
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
It'll never be enough
As you drive me to my house
I can't stop these silent tears from rolling down
You and I will have to hide
On the outside
Where I can't be yours and you can't be mine
But I know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Why can't I hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
It's obvious you're meant for me
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
Every second, every thought
I'm in so deep
But I'll never show it on my face
But we know this
We got a love that is hopeless
Why can't you hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
