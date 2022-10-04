Lirik Lagu A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay
'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars
I'm gonna give you my heart
'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars
'Cause you light up the path
I don't care, go on and tear me apart
I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh
'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars
I think I saw you
'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars
I wanna die in your arms, oh, oh-oh
'Cause you get lighter the more it gets dark
I'm gonna give you my heart, oh
I don't care, go on and tear me apart
I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh
'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars
I think I see you
I think I see you
'Cause you're a sky, you're a sky full of stars
Such a heavenly view
You're such a heavenly view
Yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh
Penulis lagu: Chris Martin, William Champion, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, dan Tim Bergling
Album: Ghost Stories
Rilis tahun: 2014
Fakta di Balik Lagu A Sky Full of Starts
Artikel Pilihan