Lirik Lagu A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay

'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars

I'm gonna give you my heart

'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars

'Cause you light up the path

I don't care, go on and tear me apart

I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh

'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars

I think I saw you

'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars

I wanna die in your arms, oh, oh-oh

'Cause you get lighter the more it gets dark

I'm gonna give you my heart, oh

I don't care, go on and tear me apart

I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh

'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars

I think I see you

I think I see you

'Cause you're a sky, you're a sky full of stars

Such a heavenly view

You're such a heavenly view

Yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh

Penulis lagu: Chris Martin, William Champion, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, dan Tim Bergling

Album: Ghost Stories

Rilis tahun: 2014

Fakta di Balik Lagu A Sky Full of Starts