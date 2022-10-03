Lirik Lagu Naked - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naked - FINNEAS

This microphone is, like, the first time I've ever felt the truth in my life

I dated *beep* because I was a coward

Ha-ha-ha-ha

La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da

Da, da

La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da-da-da

Ah, ah

You can't make me cry anymore, don't try

If you see me walk by, maybe you should be shy

If I don't feel it, I don't fake it

If I'm being real, it was overrated

If I know the deal, then I won't take it

I can't believe you've seen me naked

La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da

Da, da

La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da-da-da

Ah, ah

Ended back in early '18, we didn't want the same thing

I didn't like the taste of cigarettes or your complaining

Then you called all my friends and told 'em all lies

Man, I wish I was surprised

If I don't feel it, I don't fake it

If I'm being real, it was overrated

If I know the deal, then I won't take it

I can't believe you've seen me naked

La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da

Da, da

La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da-da-da

Ah, ah

All that time spent with my therapist

Talking over all your arrogance

Told her how you loved to drink and drive

All that footage, I got rid of it

But I bet somewhere you've hidden it

Just like you to bury me alive