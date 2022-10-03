Lirik Lagu Naked - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naked - FINNEAS
This microphone is, like, the first time I've ever felt the truth in my life
I dated *beep* because I was a coward
Ha-ha-ha-ha
La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da
Da, da
La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da-da-da
Ah, ah
You can't make me cry anymore, don't try
If you see me walk by, maybe you should be shy
If I don't feel it, I don't fake it
If I'm being real, it was overrated
If I know the deal, then I won't take it
I can't believe you've seen me naked
La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da
Da, da
La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da-da-da
Ah, ah
Ended back in early '18, we didn't want the same thing
I didn't like the taste of cigarettes or your complaining
Then you called all my friends and told 'em all lies
Man, I wish I was surprised
If I don't feel it, I don't fake it
If I'm being real, it was overrated
If I know the deal, then I won't take it
I can't believe you've seen me naked
La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da
Da, da
La-da-da, la-da-da, la-da-da-da-da
Ah, ah
All that time spent with my therapist
Talking over all your arrogance
Told her how you loved to drink and drive
All that footage, I got rid of it
But I bet somewhere you've hidden it
Just like you to bury me alive
