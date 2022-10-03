Lirik Lagu Claudia - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Claudia - FINNEAS
I think you're gonna change my plans
With those emerald eyes
But you don't even understand
How much they're on my mind
Feels like I'm breathing in and out without permission
Waiting on your badges by the phone
I might be headed in the opposite direction
But I'd love to drive you home
Oh, I'm in trouble now
Come kiss me black and blue
Might last another round
But I'm bound to fall for you
Taking a stranger's hand
I got familiarized
Now without a second glance
I wouldn't save the night
I'd spend it all, every penny on you
There's nothing in my wallet
Worth a thing I can't lose
I'd spend it all, every penny on you
Feels like I'm breathing in and out without permission
Waiting on your badges by the phone
I might be headed in the opposite direction
But I'd love to drive you home
Oh, I'm in trouble now
Come kiss me black and blue
Might last another round
But I'm bound to fall for you
We're undercover now
I don't know what you do
Just know I love it now
I'm bound to fall for you
I want you filling my lungs and pulling me under
Tip of my tongue, it's making me wonder
Filling my lungs and pulling me under
I think you're gonna change my plans
With those emerald eyes
And you don't even understand
Just how far I drive
Credit
Produser dan penulis: FINNEAS
