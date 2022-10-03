Lirik Lagu Claudia - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Claudia - FINNEAS

I think you're gonna change my plans

With those emerald eyes

But you don't even understand

How much they're on my mind

Feels like I'm breathing in and out without permission

Waiting on your badges by the phone

I might be headed in the opposite direction

But I'd love to drive you home

Oh, I'm in trouble now

Come kiss me black and blue

Might last another round

But I'm bound to fall for you

Taking a stranger's hand

I got familiarized

Now without a second glance

I wouldn't save the night

I'd spend it all, every penny on you

There's nothing in my wallet

Worth a thing I can't lose

I'd spend it all, every penny on you

Feels like I'm breathing in and out without permission

Waiting on your badges by the phone

I might be headed in the opposite direction

But I'd love to drive you home

Oh, I'm in trouble now

Come kiss me black and blue

Might last another round

But I'm bound to fall for you

We're undercover now

I don't know what you do

Just know I love it now

I'm bound to fall for you

I want you filling my lungs and pulling me under

Tip of my tongue, it's making me wonder

Filling my lungs and pulling me under

I think you're gonna change my plans

With those emerald eyes

And you don't even understand

Just how far I drive

Credit

Produser dan penulis: FINNEAS