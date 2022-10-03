Lirik Lagu Break My Heart Again - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Break My Heart Again - FINNEAS
Hey, you
I'm just now leaving
Can I come around later on this evening?
Or do you need time?
Yes, of course, that's fine
Hey, you
Good morning
I'm sure you're busy now, why else would you ignore me?
Or do you need space?
You can't help it if your mind has changed
So go ahead and break my heart again
Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in
Are you the definition of insanity?
Or am I?
Oh, it must be nice
To love someone who lets you break them twice
You're so blue
Are you still breathing?
Won't you tell me if you found that deeper meaning
Do you think I've gone blind?
I know it's not the truth when you say, "I'm fine"
So go ahead and break my heart again
Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in
Are you the definition of insanity?
Or am I?
Oh, it must be nice
To love someone who lets you break them twice
Don't pretend that I'm the instigator
You were the one, but you were born to say goodbye
Kissed me half (Kissed me half) a decade later
That same perfume, those same sad eyes
Go ahead and break my heart again
Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in
Are you the definition of insanity?
Or am I?
Or am I?
It must be nice
To love someone who lets you break them twice
