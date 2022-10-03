Lirik Lagu Break My Heart Again - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Break My Heart Again - FINNEAS

Hey, you

I'm just now leaving

Can I come around later on this evening?

Or do you need time?

Yes, of course, that's fine

Hey, you

Good morning

I'm sure you're busy now, why else would you ignore me?

Or do you need space?

You can't help it if your mind has changed

So go ahead and break my heart again

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

Are you the definition of insanity?

Or am I?

Oh, it must be nice

To love someone who lets you break them twice

You're so blue

Are you still breathing?

Won't you tell me if you found that deeper meaning

Do you think I've gone blind?

I know it's not the truth when you say, "I'm fine"

So go ahead and break my heart again

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

Are you the definition of insanity?

Or am I?

Oh, it must be nice

To love someone who lets you break them twice

Don't pretend that I'm the instigator

You were the one, but you were born to say goodbye

Kissed me half (Kissed me half) a decade later

That same perfume, those same sad eyes

Go ahead and break my heart again

Leave me wonderin' why the hell I ever let you in

Are you the definition of insanity?

Or am I?

Or am I?

It must be nice

To love someone who lets you break them twice

