Lirik Lagu More – J-Hope BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, I'm thirsty
Pillyohae biteu wi surfin'
Nan mul mannan mulgogi
Soak up the music
Eenie, meenie, miney, moe (Meenie, miney, moe)
Chumchuneun agi flow
Keep my passion, I gotta go
I'm still (Not enough)
11nyeonjjae dokak jung
Nae hyeonggwang mitjureun baeumui mihakppun
Kkeuchi eomneun hakseup
Budichigo neomeojimyeo naoneun jakpum
I wichieseodo make it move
Make it mine, make it right
Tto nugungaui favorite song, ha
Geuge naui salui ban, salui iyu, salui nak
Wondongnyeogeuro carry on (Skrrt!)
Bring it all
I'm doing it all
Hah, shout out
I say "more"
Hah, yeah, right
'Cause I want some more
Hah, shout out
I say "more"
Hah, yeah, right
'Cause I want some more
Gwie kick snare, deullim hit that
Momi swil sae eopsi jikaeng, make my mixtape
Pideubaek wado get back
Mwodeun dalge meongneun KitKat naegen sweet hae (Appreciate)
Sangho gwangye, cham yuikae
Gireum juipae jumyeon drive hae tto nan beate
Dadeul juuihae, na bujuuihae
Yesuri baein meotjin geurime chwihae, gyesok Dali deuridae
Wonhae stadium with my fans ajikkkajido
Sseureo dameo modeun teuropi geuraemikkajido
Myeongye bu daga aniya I already, know it
My work makes me breathe, so I want more
Inhale, inhale, exhale, exhale, uh
Sara sum swineun geo gata
Bring it all
I'm doing it all
Hah, shout out
I say "more"
Hah, yeah, right
'Cause I want some more
Hah, shout out
I say "more"
Hah, yeah, right
'Cause I want some more
Yeah, I'm thirsty
Pillyohae biteu wi surfin'
Nan mul mannan mulgogi
Soak up the music, yeah
Eenie, meenie, miney, moe, oh (Right?)
Chumchuneun agi flow (Right?)
Keep my passion, I gotta go
I'm still (Not enough)
Credit
Artikel Pilihan