Lirik Lagu More – J-Hope BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu More – J-Hope BTS

Yeah, I'm thirsty

Pillyohae biteu wi surfin'

Nan mul mannan mulgogi

Soak up the music

Eenie, meenie, miney, moe (Meenie, miney, moe)

Chumchuneun agi flow

Keep my passion, I gotta go

I'm still (Not enough)

11nyeonjjae dokak jung

Nae hyeonggwang mitjureun baeumui mihakppun

Kkeuchi eomneun hakseup

Budichigo neomeojimyeo naoneun jakpum

I wichieseodo make it move

Make it mine, make it right

Tto nugungaui favorite song, ha

Geuge naui salui ban, salui iyu, salui nak

Wondongnyeogeuro carry on (Skrrt!)

Bring it all

I'm doing it all

Hah, shout out

I say "more"

Hah, yeah, right

'Cause I want some more

Hah, shout out

I say "more"

Hah, yeah, right

'Cause I want some more

Gwie kick snare, deullim hit that

Momi swil sae eopsi jikaeng, make my mixtape

Pideubaek wado get back

Mwodeun dalge meongneun KitKat naegen sweet hae (Appreciate)

Sangho gwangye, cham yuikae

Gireum juipae jumyeon drive hae tto nan beate

Dadeul juuihae, na bujuuihae

Yesuri baein meotjin geurime chwihae, gyesok Dali deuridae

Wonhae stadium with my fans ajikkkajido

Sseureo dameo modeun teuropi geuraemikkajido

Myeongye bu daga aniya I already, know it

My work makes me breathe, so I want more

Inhale, inhale, exhale, exhale, uh

Sara sum swineun geo gata

Bring it all

I'm doing it all

Hah, shout out

I say "more"

Hah, yeah, right

'Cause I want some more

Hah, shout out

I say "more"

Hah, yeah, right

'Cause I want some more

Yeah, I'm thirsty

Pillyohae biteu wi surfin'

Nan mul mannan mulgogi

Soak up the music, yeah

Eenie, meenie, miney, moe, oh (Right?)

Chumchuneun agi flow (Right?)

Keep my passion, I gotta go

I'm still (Not enough)

