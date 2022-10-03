Lirik Lagu Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa - FINNEAS
I think she got what she wanted
Waited a week before she even responded
We had a couple friends in common when I met her
Wasn't worried, but I shoulda been
I think she knew what she was doing
Getting into my car
Outside Amoeba Music or the Standard Bar
Independent when I met her, now she's my only medicine
When it gets quiet
I can hear her mind race
She's staring at the ceiling
Like she's seeing outer space
She could be the Mona Lisa
If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face
This could be heaven
If heaven was an actual place
(For the record) This is not what I wanted
I wanted my heart to remain in my pocket
She took it out and wrote her name right on it
And now I'm only borrowing
How come every time I leave
I can't breathe as deep
I'm always staying on the call while she falls asleep
Might call it codependency
Look at me, freezing while she's showering
When it gets quiet
I can hear her mind race
She's staring at the ceiling
Like she's seeing outer space
She could be the Mona Lisa
If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face
This could be heaven
If heaven was an actual place
When it gets quiet
I can hear her mind race
She's staring at the ceiling
Like she's seeing outer space
She could be the Mona Lisa
If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face
This could be heaven
If heaven was an actual place
