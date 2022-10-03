Lirik Lagu Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa - FINNEAS

I think she got what she wanted

Waited a week before she even responded

We had a couple friends in common when I met her

Wasn't worried, but I shoulda been

I think she knew what she was doing

Getting into my car

Outside Amoeba Music or the Standard Bar

Independent when I met her, now she's my only medicine

When it gets quiet

I can hear her mind race

She's staring at the ceiling

Like she's seeing outer space

She could be the Mona Lisa

If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face

This could be heaven

If heaven was an actual place

(For the record) This is not what I wanted

I wanted my heart to remain in my pocket

She took it out and wrote her name right on it

And now I'm only borrowing

How come every time I leave

I can't breathe as deep

I'm always staying on the call while she falls asleep

Might call it codependency

Look at me, freezing while she's showering

When it gets quiet

I can hear her mind race

She's staring at the ceiling

Like she's seeing outer space

She could be the Mona Lisa

If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face

This could be heaven

If heaven was an actual place

When it gets quiet

I can hear her mind race

She's staring at the ceiling

Like she's seeing outer space

She could be the Mona Lisa

If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face

This could be heaven

If heaven was an actual place

