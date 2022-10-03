Lirik Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay ft Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay ft Beyonce

[Beyoncé:]

Drink from me, drink from me

That I shoot across the sky

Symphony

That I shoot across the sky

We're on a...

Drink from me, drink from me

That I shoot across the sky

Symphony

(So high, so high)

That I shoot across the sky

[Coldplay:]

Oh, angel sent from up above

You know you make my world light up

When I was down, when I was hurt

You came to lift me up

Life is a drink, and love's a drug

Oh, now I think I must be miles up

When I was a river, dried up

You came to rain a flood

[Coldplay & Beyoncé:]

You said drink from me, drink from me

When I was so thirsty

Poured on a symphony

Now I just can't get enough

Put your wings on me, wings on me

When I was so heavy

Poured on a symphony

When I'm low, low, low, low

[Coldplay:]

I, oh, I, oh, I

Got me feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Oh, I, oh, I, oh, I

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Woo!