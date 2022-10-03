Lirik Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay ft Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay ft Beyonce
[Beyoncé:]
Drink from me, drink from me
That I shoot across the sky
Symphony
That I shoot across the sky
We're on a...
Drink from me, drink from me
That I shoot across the sky
Symphony
(So high, so high)
That I shoot across the sky
[Coldplay:]
Oh, angel sent from up above
You know you make my world light up
When I was down, when I was hurt
You came to lift me up
Life is a drink, and love's a drug
Oh, now I think I must be miles up
When I was a river, dried up
You came to rain a flood
[Coldplay & Beyoncé:]
You said drink from me, drink from me
When I was so thirsty
Poured on a symphony
Now I just can't get enough
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
Poured on a symphony
When I'm low, low, low, low
[Coldplay:]
I, oh, I, oh, I
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Oh, I, oh, I, oh, I
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Woo!
