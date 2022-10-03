Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow

I came along

I wrote a song for you

And all the things you do

And it was called Yellow

So then I took my turn

Oh, what a thing to have done

And it was all yellow

Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh, what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry

For you, I'd bleed myself dry

It's true

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine