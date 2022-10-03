Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

lirik lagu dan Terjemahan Ed Sheeran-Shape of You

[Verse 1]

The club isn't the best place to find a lover

Klub bukanlah tempat terbaik untuk menemukan seorang kekasih

So the bar is where I go

Jadi aku memutuskan pergi ke bar

Me and my friends at the table doing shots

Aku dan teman-temanku di meja menenggak minuman

Drinking faster and then we talk slow

Minum lebih cepat dan lalu kita bicara lambat

Come over and start up a conversation with just me

Datanglah dan mulai mengobrol hanya denganku

And trust me I'll give it a chance now

Dan percayalah aku akan berikan kesempatan sekarang

Take my hand, stop

Raih tanganku, hentikan