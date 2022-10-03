Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

3 Oktober 2022, 01:13 WIB
Ed Sheran.
Ed Sheran.

lirik lagu dan Terjemahan Ed Sheeran-Shape of You

[Verse 1]

The club isn't the best place to find a lover
Klub bukanlah tempat terbaik untuk menemukan seorang kekasih

So the bar is where I go
Jadi aku memutuskan pergi ke bar

Me and my friends at the table doing shots
Aku dan teman-temanku di meja menenggak minuman

Drinking faster and then we talk slow
Minum lebih cepat dan lalu kita bicara lambat

Come over and start up a conversation with just me
Datanglah dan mulai mengobrol hanya denganku

And trust me I'll give it a chance now
Dan percayalah aku akan berikan kesempatan sekarang

Take my hand, stop
Raih tanganku, hentikan

