Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

lirik lagu dan Terjemahan Ed Sheeran-Shape of You
[Verse 1]
The club isn't the best place to find a lover
Klub bukanlah tempat terbaik untuk menemukan seorang kekasih
So the bar is where I go
Jadi aku memutuskan pergi ke bar
Me and my friends at the table doing shots
Aku dan teman-temanku di meja menenggak minuman
Drinking faster and then we talk slow
Minum lebih cepat dan lalu kita bicara lambat
Come over and start up a conversation with just me
Datanglah dan mulai mengobrol hanya denganku
And trust me I'll give it a chance now
Dan percayalah aku akan berikan kesempatan sekarang
Take my hand, stop
Raih tanganku, hentikan
