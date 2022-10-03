Lirik Lagu Nunu Nana – Jessi Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nunu Nana – Jessi

I’m trying to give u

Something more

So come with me and fly away

Away away away away

Geuraeseo nan nunnunanna

Nunnununanna

Put’ em up in the air

Nuna nuna

Like this oh nanana

Nuna nuna

Eeeei

Nareul jigeum wonhae

Gimme more Gimme more

Gimme more Gimme more

Baby baby yeah I want it

Iriro iriro iriro iri on

Yunan tteolji ma geuman

Wonhandamyeon soljikhaejyeo bwa too much

U baby waseo gajyeoga

I could give u everything anything

Baby can u handle it

Mwora hadeon still don’t give a what

Mamdaero gyesok tteodeureo

They talk about me

Mworano mworakano F U

Geuraeseo nan nunnunanna

Nunnununanna

Put’ em up in the air

Nuna nuna

Like this oh nanana

Nuna nuna

Eeeei

I’m still Jessi from the block

U know I got the keys to the lock

An bwa namui nunchi I just do me

Nal bogi wihae deureo dwikkumchi

Wake up bless looking fresh

Eodil gadeun flex got the S

On my chest

Ssai oppa malhaessji kkollineun daero hae

No red lightt ollimpikdaero aye

Mwora hadeon still don’t give a what

Mamdaero gyesok tteodeureo

They talk about me

Mworano mworakano F U

Geuraeseo nan nunnunanna

Nunnununanna

Put’ em up in the air

Nuna nuna

Like this oh nanana

Nuna nuna

Eeeei