Lirik The Scientist - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 3 Oktober 2022, 00:54 WIB
Grup musik Coldplay, simak lirik lagu The Scientist beserta fakta menarik di baliknya.
Grup musik Coldplay, simak lirik lagu The Scientist beserta fakta menarik di baliknya. /Instagram @coldplay

Lirik lagu The Scientist - Coldplay

Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry
You don't know how lovely you are
I had to find you
Tell you I need you
Tell you I set you apart

Tell me your secrets
And ask me your questions
Oh, let's go back to the start
Running in circles
Coming up tails
Heads on a science apart

Nobody said it was easy
It's such a shame for us to part
Nobody said it was easy
No one ever said it would be this hard
Oh, take me back to the start

I was just guessing
At numbers and figures
Pulling the puzzles apart
Questions of science
Science and progress
Do not speak as loud as my heart
Tell me you love me
Come back and haunt me
Oh, and I rush to the start

Running in circles
Chasing our tails
Coming back as we are

Nobody said it was easy
Oh, it's such a shame for us to part
Nobody said it was easy
No one ever said it would be so hard
I'm going back to the start

Oh
Oh
Oh
Oh

Credit:

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

