Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Wise men say

Only fools rush in

But I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin

If I can't help falling in love with you?

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand

Take my whole life, too

For I can't help falling in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand

Take my whole life, too

For I can't help falling in love with you

For I can't help falling in love with you

Artis: Elvis Presley

Rilis: 1961

Album: Blue Hawaii

Genre: R&B/Soul, Schlager & Volksmusik, Pop, Seasonal, Rock, Blues, Country

Songwriter: George David Weiss, Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore

Fakta di balik lirik lagu Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Lagu ini dirilis pada 1 Oktober 1961 dan berhasil mendapat platinum dan mencatat penjualan lebih dari 1 juta di AS.