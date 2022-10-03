Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley
Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can't help falling in love with you?
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you
For I can't help falling in love with you
Artis: Elvis Presley
Rilis: 1961
Album: Blue Hawaii
Genre: R&B/Soul, Schlager & Volksmusik, Pop, Seasonal, Rock, Blues, Country
Songwriter: George David Weiss, Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore
Fakta di balik lirik lagu Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley
Lagu ini dirilis pada 1 Oktober 1961 dan berhasil mendapat platinum dan mencatat penjualan lebih dari 1 juta di AS.
