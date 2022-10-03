Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 3 Oktober 2022, 00:16 WIB
Elvis Presley, simak lirik lagu Can't Help Falling in Love disertai fakta di baliknya berikut.
Elvis Presley, simak lirik lagu Can't Help Falling in Love disertai fakta di baliknya berikut. /Instagram @elvis

Lirik Lagu Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can't help falling in love with you?

Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be

Take my hand
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you

Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be

Take my hand
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you
For I can't help falling in love with you

Artis: Elvis Presley
Rilis: 1961
Album: Blue Hawaii
Genre: R&B/Soul, Schlager & Volksmusik, Pop, Seasonal, Rock, Blues, Country
Songwriter: George David Weiss, Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore

Fakta di balik lirik lagu Cant Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Lagu ini dirilis pada 1 Oktober 1961 dan berhasil mendapat platinum dan mencatat penjualan lebih dari 1 juta di AS.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

