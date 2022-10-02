Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I'm swimming in a mirror

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I'm swimming in a

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

Usually I put

Something on TV

So we never think

About you and me

But today I see

Our reflections

Clearly in Hollywood

Laying on the screen

You just need a better life than this

You need something I can never give

Fake water all across the road

It's gone now, the night has come, but

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

You can't fight it

You can't breathe

You say something so loving, but

Now I've got to let you go

You'll be better off in someone new

I don't wanna be alone

You know it hurts me too

You look so broken when you cry

One more and then I'll say goodbye

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

I just wonder what you're dreaming of

When you sleep and smile so comfortable

I just wish that I could give you that

That look that's perfectly un-sad

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Heat waves been faking me out

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

Sometimes, all I think about is you

Late nights in the middle of June

Heat waves been faking me out

Can't make you happier now

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I'm swimming in a mirror

Road shimmer

Wiggling the vision

Heat heat waves

I'm swimming in a mirror

Artis : Glass Animals

Penulis Lagu : David Algernon Bayley

Album : Dreamland

Genre : Pop Psikedelis dan R&B Pop Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Glass Animals merupakan sebuah grup musik asal Inggris yang beranggotakan empat orang. Lagu mereka yang berjudul Heat Waves sempat viral di tiktok dan saat ini sudah didengarkan lebih dari 2 miliar orang dari seluruh dunia melalui platform Spotify.

Lagu ini diciptakan dan diproduseri oleh salah satu penyanyinya yang akrab disapa Dave Bayley.

Penulis lagu Dave Bayley menciptakan lagu ini berdasarkan pengalaman ia pribadi mengenai perubahan besar yang terjadi dalam hidupnya.

Melalui lagu ini ia ingin menceritakan mengenai perubahan dirinya dalam suatu hubungan baik itu bersama sahabatnya maupun kekasihnya.

Ia berubah menjadi seseorang yang sangat berbeda dengan dirinya yang dulu, yang terus berusaha mengubah dirinya untuk bisa terus dicintai dan disukai oleh orang lain.

Namun, pada akhirnya dia sadar seberapa keras dia berubah, penulis tidak bisa terus membuat seseorang suka padanya.