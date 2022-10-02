Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik lagu Heat Waves dari Glass Animals.
Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals

Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I'm swimming in a mirror
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I'm swimming in a
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
Usually I put
Something on TV
So we never think
About you and me
But today I see
Our reflections
Clearly in Hollywood
Laying on the screen
You just need a better life than this
You need something I can never give
Fake water all across the road
It's gone now, the night has come, but
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
You can't fight it
You can't breathe
You say something so loving, but
Now I've got to let you go
You'll be better off in someone new
I don't wanna be alone
You know it hurts me too
You look so broken when you cry
One more and then I'll say goodbye
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
I just wonder what you're dreaming of
When you sleep and smile so comfortable
I just wish that I could give you that
That look that's perfectly un-sad
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Heat waves been faking me out
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
Sometimes, all I think about is you
Late nights in the middle of June
Heat waves been faking me out
Can't make you happier now
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I'm swimming in a mirror
Road shimmer
Wiggling the vision
Heat heat waves
I'm swimming in a mirror

Artis : Glass Animals
Penulis Lagu : David Algernon Bayley
Album : Dreamland
Genre : Pop Psikedelis dan R&B Pop Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Glass Animals merupakan sebuah grup musik asal Inggris yang beranggotakan empat orang. Lagu mereka yang berjudul Heat Waves sempat viral di tiktok dan saat ini sudah didengarkan lebih dari 2 miliar orang dari seluruh dunia melalui platform Spotify.

Lagu ini diciptakan dan diproduseri oleh salah satu penyanyinya yang akrab disapa Dave Bayley.

Penulis lagu Dave Bayley menciptakan lagu ini berdasarkan pengalaman ia pribadi mengenai perubahan besar yang terjadi dalam hidupnya.
Melalui lagu ini ia ingin menceritakan mengenai perubahan dirinya dalam suatu hubungan baik itu bersama sahabatnya maupun kekasihnya.

Ia berubah menjadi seseorang yang sangat berbeda dengan dirinya yang dulu, yang terus berusaha mengubah dirinya untuk bisa terus dicintai dan disukai oleh orang lain.

Namun, pada akhirnya dia sadar seberapa keras dia berubah, penulis tidak bisa terus membuat seseorang suka padanya.

