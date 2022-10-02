Lirik The Prayer - Celine Dion ft Andrea Bocelli dan Makna di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu The Prayer - Celine Dion ft Andrea Bocelli

I pray you'll be our eyes

And watch us where we go

And help us to be wise

In times when we don't know

Let this be our prayer

When we lose our way

Lead us to a place

Guide us with your grace

To a place where we'll be safe

La luce che tu hai

(I pray we'll find your light)

Nel cuore resterà

(And hold it in our hearts)

A ricordarci che

(When stars go out each night)

L'eterna stella sei

(Whoa)

Nella mia preghiera

(Let this be our prayer)

Quanta fede c'è

(When shadows fill our day)

Lead us to a place

(Guide us with your grace)

Give us faith so we'll be safe

Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza

Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza

Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino

Simbolo di pace, di fraternità

La forza che ci dà

(We ask that life be kind)

È il desiderio che

(And watch us from above)

Ognuno trovi amor

(We hope each soul will find)

Intorno e dentro sé

(Another soul to love)

Let this be our prayer

Let this be our prayer

Just like every child

Just like every child