Lirik The Prayer - Celine Dion ft Andrea Bocelli dan Makna di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu The Prayer - Celine Dion ft Andrea Bocelli
I pray you'll be our eyes
And watch us where we go
And help us to be wise
In times when we don't know
Let this be our prayer
When we lose our way
Lead us to a place
Guide us with your grace
To a place where we'll be safe
La luce che tu hai
(I pray we'll find your light)
Nel cuore resterà
(And hold it in our hearts)
A ricordarci che
(When stars go out each night)
L'eterna stella sei
(Whoa)
Nella mia preghiera
(Let this be our prayer)
Quanta fede c'è
(When shadows fill our day)
Lead us to a place
(Guide us with your grace)
Give us faith so we'll be safe
Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza
Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza
Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino
Simbolo di pace, di fraternità
La forza che ci dà
(We ask that life be kind)
È il desiderio che
(And watch us from above)
Ognuno trovi amor
(We hope each soul will find)
Intorno e dentro sé
(Another soul to love)
Let this be our prayer
Let this be our prayer
Just like every child
Just like every child
Artikel Pilihan