Lirik Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Black Widow – Iggy Azalea Feat Rita Ora

I'm gonna love ya until you hate me

And I'm gonna show ya what's really crazy

You should've known better than to mess with me harder

I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya, gonna love ya, gonna love ya

Like a black widow, baby

This twisted cat and mouse game always starts the same

First we're both down to play, then somehow you go astray

We went from nothing to something, liking to loving

It was us against the world, and now we just fucking?

It's like I loved you so much, and now I just hate you

Feeling stupid for all the time that I gave you

I wanted all or nothing for us, ain't no place in between

Might, might be me believing what you say that you'll never mean

Like it'll last forever, but now forever ain't as long

If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be stuck singing this song

You were different from my last, but now you got 'em mirrored

And as it all plays out, I see it couldn't be clearer

Now sing

You used to be thirsty for me

But now you wanna be set free

This is the web, web that you weave

So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)

I'm gonna love ya until you hate me (Right)

And I'm gonna show ya (Show 'em what, show 'em what?)

What's really crazy

You should've known better than to mess with me harder (It's all over with now)

I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya, gonna love ya, gonna love ya

Like a black widow, baby