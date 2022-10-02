Lirik Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Black Widow – Iggy Azalea Feat Rita Ora
I'm gonna love ya until you hate me
And I'm gonna show ya what's really crazy
You should've known better than to mess with me harder
I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya, gonna love ya, gonna love ya
Like a black widow, baby
This twisted cat and mouse game always starts the same
First we're both down to play, then somehow you go astray
We went from nothing to something, liking to loving
It was us against the world, and now we just fucking?
It's like I loved you so much, and now I just hate you
Feeling stupid for all the time that I gave you
I wanted all or nothing for us, ain't no place in between
Might, might be me believing what you say that you'll never mean
Like it'll last forever, but now forever ain't as long
If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be stuck singing this song
You were different from my last, but now you got 'em mirrored
And as it all plays out, I see it couldn't be clearer
Now sing
You used to be thirsty for me
But now you wanna be set free
This is the web, web that you weave
So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)
I'm gonna love ya until you hate me (Right)
And I'm gonna show ya (Show 'em what, show 'em what?)
What's really crazy
You should've known better than to mess with me harder (It's all over with now)
I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya, gonna love ya, gonna love ya
Like a black widow, baby
