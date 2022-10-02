Lirik Lagu Lust for Life – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Lust for Life – Iggy Pop
Here comes Johnny Yen again
With the liquor and drugs and the flesh machine
He's gonna do another striptease
Hey man, where'd you get that lotion?
I been hurting since I bought the gimmick
About something called love
Yeah, something called love
Well, that's like hypnotizing chickens
Well, I'm just a modern guy
Of course I've had it in the ear before
'Cause of a lust for life
'Cause of a lust for life
I'm worth a million in prizes
With my torture film, drive a GTO
Wear a uniform all on a government loan
I'm worth a million in prizes
Yeah, I'm through with sleeping on the sidewalk
No more beating my brains
No more beating my brains
With the liquor and drugs
With the liquor and drugs
Well, I am just a modern guy
Of course, I've had it in the ear before
'Cause of a lust for life (lust for life)
'Cause of a lust for life
I got a lust for life
Got a lust for life
Oh a lust for life
