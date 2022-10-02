Lirik Lagu Lust for Life – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Lust for Life – Iggy Pop

Here comes Johnny Yen again

With the liquor and drugs and the flesh machine

He's gonna do another striptease

Hey man, where'd you get that lotion?

I been hurting since I bought the gimmick

About something called love

Yeah, something called love

Well, that's like hypnotizing chickens

Well, I'm just a modern guy

Of course I've had it in the ear before

'Cause of a lust for life

'Cause of a lust for life

I'm worth a million in prizes

With my torture film, drive a GTO

Wear a uniform all on a government loan

I'm worth a million in prizes

Yeah, I'm through with sleeping on the sidewalk

No more beating my brains

No more beating my brains

With the liquor and drugs

With the liquor and drugs

Well, I am just a modern guy

Of course, I've had it in the ear before

'Cause of a lust for life (lust for life)

'Cause of a lust for life

I got a lust for life

Got a lust for life

Oh a lust for life