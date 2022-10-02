Lirik Lagu 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden

Kill for gain, or shoot to maim

But we don't need a reason

The golden goose is on the loose

And never out of season

Blackened pride still burns inside

This shell of bloody treason

Here's my gun for a barrel of fun

For the love of living death

The killer's breed or the Demon's seed

The glamour, the fortune, the pain

Go to war again, blood is freedom's stain

Don't you pray for my soul anymore?

2 minutes to midnight

The hands that threaten doom

2 minutes to midnight

To kill the unborn in the womb

The blind men shout Let the creatures out

We'll show the unbelievers

The napalm screams of human flames

Of a prime time Belsen feast, yeah!

As the reasons for the carnage cut their meat and lick the gravy

We oil the jaws of the war machine and feed it with our babies

The killer's breed or the Demon's seed

The glamour, the fortune, the pain

Go to war again, blood is freedom's stain

Don't you pray for my soul anymore?

2 minutes to midnight

The hands that threaten doom