Lirik Lagu 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Video klip Iron Maiden berjudul 2 Minutes to Midnight.
Video klip Iron Maiden berjudul 2 Minutes to Midnight.

 

Lirik lagu 2 Minutes to MidnightIron Maiden

Kill for gain, or shoot to maim
But we don't need a reason
The golden goose is on the loose
And never out of season

Blackened pride still burns inside
This shell of bloody treason
Here's my gun for a barrel of fun
For the love of living death

The killer's breed or the Demon's seed
The glamour, the fortune, the pain
Go to war again, blood is freedom's stain
Don't you pray for my soul anymore?

2 minutes to midnight
The hands that threaten doom
2 minutes to midnight
To kill the unborn in the womb

The blind men shout Let the creatures out
We'll show the unbelievers
The napalm screams of human flames
Of a prime time Belsen feast, yeah!

As the reasons for the carnage cut their meat and lick the gravy
We oil the jaws of the war machine and feed it with our babies
The killer's breed or the Demon's seed
The glamour, the fortune, the pain

Go to war again, blood is freedom's stain
Don't you pray for my soul anymore?
2 minutes to midnight
The hands that threaten doom

