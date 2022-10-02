Lirik Lagu Run to the Hills – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pexels/Sebastian Ervi

Lirik Lagu Run to the HillsIron Maiden

White man came across the sea
He brought us pain and misery
He killed our tribes, he killed our creed
He took our game for his own need

We fought him hard, we fought him well
Out on the plains we gave him hell
But many came, too much for Cree
Oh, will we ever be set free?

Riding through dust clouds and barren wastes
Galloping hard on the plains
Chasing the redskins back to their holes
Fighting them at their own game

Murder for freedom, the stab in the back
Women and children are cowards, attack
Run to the hills, run for your lives
Run to the hills, run for your lives

Soldier blue in the barren wastes
Hunting and killing's their game
Raping the women and wasting the men
The only good Indians are tame

Selling them whiskey and taking their gold
Enslaving the young and destroying the old
Run to the hills, run for your lives
Run to the hills, run for your lives

Run to the hills, run for your lives
Run to the hills, run for your lives
Run to the hills, run for your lives
Run to the hills, run for your lives

Artist: Iron Maiden
Songwriter, Bass: Steve Harris
Vocals: Bruce Dickinson
Guitars: Adrian Smith & Dave Murray
Drums: Clive Burr
Producer: Martin Birch

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Akhir Cerita Cinta - Glenn Fredly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Akhir Cerita Cinta - Glenn Fredly dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Begadang - Rhoma Irama dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Begadang - Rhoma Irama dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gadis Genit – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gadis Genit – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Run to the Hills – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run to the Hills – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Akad - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Akad - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Night Changes — One Direction, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Night Changes — One Direction, dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelangi - HIVI! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelangi - HIVI! dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galang Rambu Anarki - Iwan Fals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galang Rambu Anarki - Iwan Fals dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB
Lirik Jika Cinta Dia - Geisha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Jika Cinta Dia - Geisha dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:16 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
4

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
5

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
6

Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Nikah Siri dengan Selingkuhan, Video Akad Jadi Bukti?
7

KDRT Rizky Billar Terhadap Lesti Kejora Diduga Terkuak di Video YouTube, Jadi Bukti Kuat?
8

Sejarah Singkat G30S PKI, Lengkap dengan Daftar Pahlawan Revolusi yang Gugur

9

Foto Syur Rizky Billar Beredar, Diduga Tawarkan Jasa Gigolo
10

Isu Rizky Billar Jadi Simpanan Tante Girang dan Waria Dibenarkan Sosok Tak Terduga?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Malang Terkini

Pernyataan Resmi Arema FC Terkait Tragedi Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang yang Menelan Korban 127 Jiwa

Pernyataan Resmi Arema FC Terkait Tragedi Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang yang Menelan Korban 127 Jiwa

2 Oktober 2022, 06:54 WIB

Kedu Today

Lirik Lagu Bukan Cuma Hati yang Kau Sakiti Juga Hidupku, Judulnya Bebaskan Diriku- Armada: Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Bukan Cuma Hati yang Kau Sakiti Juga Hidupku, Judulnya Bebaskan Diriku- Armada: Viral di TikTok

2 Oktober 2022, 06:53 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Ikatan Cinta 2 Oktober 2022: Air Mata Aldebaran Mengalir Deras Saat Mama Rosa Cerita Masa Sulit Andin

Ikatan Cinta 2 Oktober 2022: Air Mata Aldebaran Mengalir Deras Saat Mama Rosa Cerita Masa Sulit Andin

2 Oktober 2022, 06:53 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pemalang, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pemalang, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hujan

2 Oktober 2022, 06:53 WIB

Warta Lombok

MENGEJUTKAN, Helly Shah Ungkap Sosok Asli Dibalik Layar Rrahul Sudhir Pemeran Vanshs Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MENGEJUTKAN, Helly Shah Ungkap Sosok Asli Dibalik Layar Rrahul Sudhir Pemeran Vanshs Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

2 Oktober 2022, 06:53 WIB

Tasikmalaya

2 Saksi Mengaku Lihat Rizky Billar Lakukan KDRT pada Lesti Kejora, Polisi: Sudah Diperiksa

2 Saksi Mengaku Lihat Rizky Billar Lakukan KDRT pada Lesti Kejora, Polisi: Sudah Diperiksa

2 Oktober 2022, 06:52 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Ricuh Antar Suporter Arema FC vs Persebaya Hingga Memakan Korban Jiwa

Ricuh Antar Suporter Arema FC vs Persebaya Hingga Memakan Korban Jiwa

2 Oktober 2022, 06:52 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Ini Kronologi Tewasnya 127 Orang di Stadion Kanjuruhan, Lengkap Jumlah Meninggal di TKP dan Mobil Rusak

Ini Kronologi Tewasnya 127 Orang di Stadion Kanjuruhan, Lengkap Jumlah Meninggal di TKP dan Mobil Rusak

2 Oktober 2022, 06:51 WIB

Sragen Update

PT LIB Hentikan BRI Liga 1 Selama Sepekan, Bagaimana Nasib Pertandingan Persib Bandung vs Persija Jakarta?

PT LIB Hentikan BRI Liga 1 Selama Sepekan, Bagaimana Nasib Pertandingan Persib Bandung vs Persija Jakarta?

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Ini Respon Manajemen Arema FC atas Kerusuhan Supporter Pascalaga di Stadion Kanjuruhan

Ini Respon Manajemen Arema FC atas Kerusuhan Supporter Pascalaga di Stadion Kanjuruhan

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Media Jawa Timur

Kronologi Kericuhan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Usai Arema FC vs Persebaya, Lengkap Pernyataan Kedua Tim

Kronologi Kericuhan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Usai Arema FC vs Persebaya, Lengkap Pernyataan Kedua Tim

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Jadwal Acara TRANS TV Hari Ini, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022: Ada Diary The Onsu, The IP Man Legacy dan Standoff

Jadwal Acara TRANS TV Hari Ini, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022: Ada Diary The Onsu, The IP Man Legacy dan Standoff

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Depok

Berhasil Dikepung Ukraina, Rusia Tarik Pasukannya dari Kota Lyman

Berhasil Dikepung Ukraina, Rusia Tarik Pasukannya dari Kota Lyman

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Imbas Tragedi Malang, PSSI Larang Arema FC Jadi Tuan Rumah dan Liga 1 Berhenti Sepekan

Imbas Tragedi Malang, PSSI Larang Arema FC Jadi Tuan Rumah dan Liga 1 Berhenti Sepekan

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Portal Jember

Tak Harus Rutin! Ini Cara dan Tips Menyiram Aglonema yang Benar agar Tidak Busuk Akar

Tak Harus Rutin! Ini Cara dan Tips Menyiram Aglonema yang Benar agar Tidak Busuk Akar

2 Oktober 2022, 06:50 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Youtuber Ini Ungkap Pernyataan Saksi Mata KDRT Rizky Billar dan Lesti Kejora, Ternyata Begini Kronologinya!

Youtuber Ini Ungkap Pernyataan Saksi Mata KDRT Rizky Billar dan Lesti Kejora, Ternyata Begini Kronologinya!

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Jaktim News

Berhati Emas, Song Joong Ki Tetap Semangat Garap Proyek Baru Meski Gak Dibayar, Bukti Sudah Sukses?

Berhati Emas, Song Joong Ki Tetap Semangat Garap Proyek Baru Meski Gak Dibayar, Bukti Sudah Sukses?

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Kepri Post

Dampak Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Arema FC Dilarang Jadi Tuan Rumah Liga I

Dampak Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Arema FC Dilarang Jadi Tuan Rumah Liga I

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Kondisi Terkini Kerusuhan Kanjuruhan Arema VS Persebaya, Ratusan Mayat Terlihat Tergeletak

Kondisi Terkini Kerusuhan Kanjuruhan Arema VS Persebaya, Ratusan Mayat Terlihat Tergeletak

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Klasemen Akhir Grup A AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022: Thailand Keluar Sebagai Juara, Kuwait Runner Up

Klasemen Akhir Grup A AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022: Thailand Keluar Sebagai Juara, Kuwait Runner Up

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Rating Blind Naik Ditengah Persaingan Drakor Sabtu Malam, Little Women dan One Dollar Lawyer Sedikit Turun

Rating Blind Naik Ditengah Persaingan Drakor Sabtu Malam, Little Women dan One Dollar Lawyer Sedikit Turun

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Oke Jambi

7 Tempat Wisata di Jambi, Cocok Untuk Kamu yang Ingin Ajak Keluarga Liburan

7 Tempat Wisata di Jambi, Cocok Untuk Kamu yang Ingin Ajak Keluarga Liburan

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

UPDATE Jumlah Korban Tewas Kericuhan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang, Dari Suporter Hingga Petugas Polisi

UPDATE Jumlah Korban Tewas Kericuhan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang, Dari Suporter Hingga Petugas Polisi

2 Oktober 2022, 06:49 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

MENGEJUTKAN! Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Miliki Anak Sebelum Menikahi Lesti Kejora, Sosok Ini Ungkap Kebenaranny

MENGEJUTKAN! Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Miliki Anak Sebelum Menikahi Lesti Kejora, Sosok Ini Ungkap Kebenaranny

2 Oktober 2022, 06:48 WIB

Sudut Batam

Gas Air Mata Trending di Twitter Pasca Terjadinya Kerusahan di Kanjuruhan Malang

Gas Air Mata Trending di Twitter Pasca Terjadinya Kerusahan di Kanjuruhan Malang

2 Oktober 2022, 06:48 WIB