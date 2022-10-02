Lirik Lagu This Town - Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

This Town - Niall Horan

Waking up to kiss you and nobody's there

The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air

It's hard

Yesterday I thought I saw your shadow running round

It's funny how things never change in this old town

So far from the stars

And I want to tell you everything

The words I never got to say the first time around

And I remember everything

From when we were the children playing in this fairground

Wish I was there with you now

If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you

Drive highways and byways to be there with you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

I saw that you moved on with someone new

In the pub that we met he's got his arms around you

It's so hard

So hard

And I want to tell you everything

The words I never got to say the first time around

And I remember everything

From when we were the children playing in this fairground

Wish I was there with you now

Because if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you

Drive highways and byways to be there with you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

You still make me nervous when you walk in the room

Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

And I know that it's wrong

That I can't move on

But there's something about you

If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you

Drive highways and byways to be there with you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

You still make me nervous when you walk in the room

Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

Everything comes back to you