Lirik Lagu This Town - Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu This Town - Niall Horan
Lirik Lagu This Town - Niall Horan /YouTube/Niall Horan

This Town - Niall Horan

Waking up to kiss you and nobody's there
The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air
It's hard
Yesterday I thought I saw your shadow running round
It's funny how things never change in this old town
So far from the stars

And I want to tell you everything
The words I never got to say the first time around
And I remember everything
From when we were the children playing in this fairground
Wish I was there with you now

If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you

I saw that you moved on with someone new
In the pub that we met he's got his arms around you
It's so hard
So hard

And I want to tell you everything
The words I never got to say the first time around
And I remember everything
From when we were the children playing in this fairground
Wish I was there with you now

Because if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
You still make me nervous when you walk in the room
Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you

And I know that it's wrong
That I can't move on
But there's something about you

If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
You still make me nervous when you walk in the room
Them butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
Everything comes back to you

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lust for Life – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lust for Life – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ambyar - Didi Kempot dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ambyar - Didi Kempot dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Status Palsu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Status Palsu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Child o Mine – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Child o Mine – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nuansa Bening – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nuansa Bening – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Demi Waktu – Ungu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Demi Waktu – Ungu dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kesepian - Vierratale dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kesepian - Vierratale dan Makna di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
4

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
5

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
6

17 Link Twibbon Hari Peringatan G30S PKI 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
7

Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Nikah Siri dengan Selingkuhan, Video Akad Jadi Bukti?
8

KDRT Rizky Billar Terhadap Lesti Kejora Diduga Terkuak di Video YouTube, Jadi Bukti Kuat?
9

Kontroversi Rizky Billar: Dituduh Jadi Simpanan Waria hingga Dugaan Selingkuh dari Lesti Kejora
10

Sejarah Singkat G30S PKI, Lengkap dengan Daftar Pahlawan Revolusi yang Gugur

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Banten

Hasil Pertandingan Mallorca vs Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski Bawa Blaugrana Pimpin Klasemen La Liga Spanyol

Hasil Pertandingan Mallorca vs Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski Bawa Blaugrana Pimpin Klasemen La Liga Spanyol

2 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Jangan Terlalu Baik Terhadap Teman

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Jangan Terlalu Baik Terhadap Teman

2 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Legend Of A Rabbit 2 Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal Acara GTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Legend Of A Rabbit 2 Hingga Anak Jalanan

2 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Liga 1 Indonesia Dihentikan, PSSI Jatuhkan Sanksi: Tim Arema FC Dilarang...

Liga 1 Indonesia Dihentikan, PSSI Jatuhkan Sanksi: Tim Arema FC Dilarang...

2 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Utara Times

Sejarah Hari Hewan Sedunia 2 Oktober : World Animal Day!

Sejarah Hari Hewan Sedunia 2 Oktober : World Animal Day!

2 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Peruntungan Anda sedang Sangat Baik Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Peruntungan Anda sedang Sangat Baik Hari Ini

2 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Jin dan Jun Makin Gokil Hingga Gangaa

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Jin dan Jun Makin Gokil Hingga Gangaa

2 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Haloyouth

BREAKING NEWS: Sebanyak 62 Orang Dikabarkan Tewas dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema Kontra Persebaya

BREAKING NEWS: Sebanyak 62 Orang Dikabarkan Tewas dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema Kontra Persebaya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Ada Banyak Tekanan yang Harus Dihadapai

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Ada Banyak Tekanan yang Harus Dihadapai

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Pesta Rakyat Bangka Setara Provinsi Babel Didominasi Anak Muda, Hiburan Rakyat Paling Meriah

Pesta Rakyat Bangka Setara Provinsi Babel Didominasi Anak Muda, Hiburan Rakyat Paling Meriah

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem COC Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Kejutan

Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem COC Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Kejutan

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan The Myth Hingga Persib Bandung Vs Persija Jakarta

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan The Myth Hingga Persib Bandung Vs Persija Jakarta

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Utara Times

Makna Hari Batik Nasional 2 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Link Twibbon Gratis Disini

Makna Hari Batik Nasional 2 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Link Twibbon Gratis Disini

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Kesehatan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Kesehatan Anda

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Diary The Onsu Hingga Brick Mansion

Jadwal Acara TransTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Diary The Onsu Hingga Brick Mansion

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Benarkah Ada Korban Jiwa dalam Kerusuhan di kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya? Cek Faktanya Disini

Benarkah Ada Korban Jiwa dalam Kerusuhan di kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya? Cek Faktanya Disini

2 Oktober 2022, 03:56 WIB

Lensa Bolsel

PSSI Segera Dalami Tragedi di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang, Yunus: Sanksi Keras Akan Menimpa Arema Jika Terbukti

PSSI Segera Dalami Tragedi di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang, Yunus: Sanksi Keras Akan Menimpa Arema Jika Terbukti

2 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Buntut Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya Ricuh, Liga 1 Dihentikan

Buntut Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya Ricuh, Liga 1 Dihentikan

2 Oktober 2022, 03:51 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Lengkap dengan Keterangan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Minggu Legi

Kalender Jawa Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Lengkap dengan Keterangan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Minggu Legi

2 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Media Kupang

Kerusuhan Suporter dalam Laga Arema vs Persebaya, Polisi Lepas Gas Air Mata, Ratusan Orang Meninggal Dunia

Kerusuhan Suporter dalam Laga Arema vs Persebaya, Polisi Lepas Gas Air Mata, Ratusan Orang Meninggal Dunia

2 Oktober 2022, 03:49 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Banyak Hadiah, Segera Tukarkan Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Edisi Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022

Ada Banyak Hadiah, Segera Tukarkan Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Edisi Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022

2 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Tampil Berani di Konsep Foto, (G)I-DLE Sukses Memancarkan Aura Wanita yang Kuat dan Sensualitas!

Tampil Berani di Konsep Foto, (G)I-DLE Sukses Memancarkan Aura Wanita yang Kuat dan Sensualitas!

2 Oktober 2022, 03:43 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Kerusuhan Pecah di Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya yang Sebabkan Korban Jiwa, Bagaimana Nasib Liga 1?

Kerusuhan Pecah di Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya yang Sebabkan Korban Jiwa, Bagaimana Nasib Liga 1?

2 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini 6 Mulud 1956, Lengkap Penjelasan Pasaran, Wuku, dan Keistimewaan Weton Minggu Legi

Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini 6 Mulud 1956, Lengkap Penjelasan Pasaran, Wuku, dan Keistimewaan Weton Minggu Legi

2 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB