Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

The club isn't the best place to find a lover

(Klub ini bukanlah tempat terbaik untuk menemukan kekasih)

So the bar is where I go

(Jadi bar lah kemana aku pergi)

Me and my friends at the table doing shots

(Aku dan teman-temanku di meja menenggak minuman)

Drinking faster and then we talk slow

(Minum begitu cepat dan lalu kita bicara perlahan)

Come over and start up a conversation with just me

(Datanglah dan mulai mengobrol denganku)

And trust me I'll give it a chance now

(Dan percayalah aku akan berikan kesempatan sekarang)

Take my hand, stop

(Raih tanganku, hentikan)

Put Van The Man on the jukebox

(Putar Van The Man di alat pemutar musik otomatis)