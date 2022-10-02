Lirik Lagu Fancy – Iggy Azalea Feat Charli XCX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fancy – Iggy Azalea Feat Charli XCX
First things first
I’m the realest (realest)
Drop this and let the whole world feel it
(Let ‘em feel it)
And I’m still in the Murda Bizness
I can hold you down
Like I’m giving lessons in physics
(Right, right?)
You should want a bad bitch like this
(Huh?)
Drop it low and pick it up just like this
(Yeah)
Cup of Ace, cup of Goose, cup of Cris
High heels, something worth a half a ticket on my wrist
(On my wrist)
Taking all the liquor straight
Never chase that (never)
Rooftop like we bringing eighty eight back
(What?)
Bring the hooks in
Where the bass sat?
Champagne spilling, you should taste that
I’m so fancy
You already know
I’m in the fast lane, from LA to Tokyo
I’m so fancy, can’t you taste this gold?
Remember my name
‘bout to blow-oh-oh-oh
I said baby, I dot his, I thought that you knew this
Can’t stand no haters, and honest, the truth is
That my flow retarded, each beat dear departed
Swagger on stupid, I can’t shop in no department
