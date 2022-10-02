Lirik Lagu Fancy – Iggy Azalea Feat Charli XCX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fancy – Iggy Azalea Feat Charli XCX

First things first

I’m the realest (realest)

Drop this and let the whole world feel it

(Let ‘em feel it)

And I’m still in the Murda Bizness

I can hold you down

Like I’m giving lessons in physics

(Right, right?)

You should want a bad bitch like this

(Huh?)

Drop it low and pick it up just like this

(Yeah)

Cup of Ace, cup of Goose, cup of Cris

High heels, something worth a half a ticket on my wrist

(On my wrist)

Taking all the liquor straight

Never chase that (never)

Rooftop like we bringing eighty eight back

(What?)

Bring the hooks in

Where the bass sat?

Champagne spilling, you should taste that

I’m so fancy

You already know

I’m in the fast lane, from LA to Tokyo

I’m so fancy, can’t you taste this gold?

Remember my name

‘bout to blow-oh-oh-oh

I said baby, I dot his, I thought that you knew this

Can’t stand no haters, and honest, the truth is

That my flow retarded, each beat dear departed

Swagger on stupid, I can’t shop in no department