Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad

Question every second when I'm dreaming

I feel it, alive

IL Sogno

Climbing to the top of Himalaya

I need to survive!

All of the scenes they keep on playing

Running around in never ending motion

Is it a sign of what is coming

Either a gift or a burden

Question every second when I'm dreaming

I feel it, alive

Blinded by a mist under the moonlight

My vision

Revives

IL Sogno

IL Sogno sembra di essere sempre vivo

Artist: Isyana Sarasvati

Songwriter: Isyana Sarasvati

Producer: Kenan Loui

Arrangers: Isyana Sarasvasti & Kenan Loui