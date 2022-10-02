Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB
Video klip Isyana Sarasvati feat DeadSquad berjudul IL SOGNO.
Video klip Isyana Sarasvati feat DeadSquad berjudul IL SOGNO. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Isyana Sarasvati

 

IL SOGNOIsyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad

Question every second when I'm dreaming
I feel it, alive
IL Sogno

Climbing to the top of Himalaya
I need to survive!
All of the scenes they keep on playing
Running around in never ending motion

Is it a sign of what is coming
Either a gift or a burden

Question every second when I'm dreaming
I feel it, alive
Blinded by a mist under the moonlight

My vision
Revives
IL Sogno

IL Sogno sembra di essere sempre vivo

Artist: Isyana Sarasvati
Songwriter: Isyana Sarasvati
Producer: Kenan Loui
Arrangers: Isyana Sarasvasti & Kenan Loui

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

