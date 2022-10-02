Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad
Question every second when I'm dreaming
I feel it, alive
IL Sogno
Climbing to the top of Himalaya
I need to survive!
All of the scenes they keep on playing
Running around in never ending motion
Is it a sign of what is coming
Either a gift or a burden
Question every second when I'm dreaming
I feel it, alive
Blinded by a mist under the moonlight
My vision
Revives
IL Sogno
IL Sogno sembra di essere sempre vivo
Artist: Isyana Sarasvati
Songwriter: Isyana Sarasvati
Producer: Kenan Loui
Arrangers: Isyana Sarasvasti & Kenan Loui
