Lirik Lagu Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World

Say something, I'm giving up on you

I'll be the one, if you want me to

Anywhere I would have followed you

Say something, I'm giving up on you

And I am feeling so small

It was over my head

I know nothing at all

And I will stumble and fall

I'm still learning to love

Just starting to crawl

Say something, I'm giving up on you

I'm sorry that I couldn't get to you

Anywhere I would have followed you

Say something, I'm giving up on you

And I will swallow my pride

You're the one that I love

And I'm saying goodbye

Say something, I'm giving up on you

And I'm sorry that I couldn't get to you

And anywhere I would have followed you (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Say something, I'm giving up on you

Say something, I'm giving up on you

Say something…

Credit:

Artis: A Great Big World

Penulis: Chad Vaccarino, Ian Axel, dan Mike Campbell

Album: Is There Anybody Out There?

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

Penghargaan: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Penampilan Duo/Grup Pop Terbaik