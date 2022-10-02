Lirik Lagu Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World
Say something, I'm giving up on you
I'll be the one, if you want me to
Anywhere I would have followed you
Say something, I'm giving up on you
And I am feeling so small
It was over my head
I know nothing at all
And I will stumble and fall
I'm still learning to love
Just starting to crawl
Say something, I'm giving up on you
I'm sorry that I couldn't get to you
Anywhere I would have followed you
Say something, I'm giving up on you
And I will swallow my pride
You're the one that I love
And I'm saying goodbye
Say something, I'm giving up on you
And I'm sorry that I couldn't get to you
And anywhere I would have followed you (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Say something, I'm giving up on you
Say something, I'm giving up on you
Say something…
Credit:
Artis: A Great Big World
Penulis: Chad Vaccarino, Ian Axel, dan Mike Campbell
Album: Is There Anybody Out There?
Dirilis: 2014
Genre: Singer-Songwriter
Penghargaan: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Penampilan Duo/Grup Pop Terbaik
