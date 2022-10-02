Lirik Lagu Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Oktober 2022, 02:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World
Lirik Lagu Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World /YouTube/A Great Big World

Say Something-Christina Aguilera ft A Great Big World

Say something, I'm giving up on you
I'll be the one, if you want me to
Anywhere I would have followed you
Say something, I'm giving up on you

And I am feeling so small
It was over my head
I know nothing at all

And I will stumble and fall
I'm still learning to love
Just starting to crawl

Say something, I'm giving up on you
I'm sorry that I couldn't get to you
Anywhere I would have followed you
Say something, I'm giving up on you

And I will swallow my pride
You're the one that I love
And I'm saying goodbye

Say something, I'm giving up on you
And I'm sorry that I couldn't get to you
And anywhere I would have followed you (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Say something, I'm giving up on you

Say something, I'm giving up on you
Say something…

Credit:
Artis: A Great Big World
Penulis: Chad Vaccarino, Ian Axel, dan Mike Campbell
Album: Is There Anybody Out There?
Dirilis: 2014
Genre: Singer-Songwriter
Penghargaan: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Penampilan Duo/Grup Pop Terbaik

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Status Palsu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Status Palsu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Child o Mine – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Child o Mine – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nuansa Bening – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nuansa Bening – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Demi Waktu – Ungu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Demi Waktu – Ungu dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kesepian - Vierratale dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kesepian - Vierratale dan Makna di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu IL SOGNO – Isyana Sarasvati Feat DeadSquad dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heat Waves - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Fancy – Iggy Azalea Feat Charli XCX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fancy – Iggy Azalea Feat Charli XCX dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Celengan Rindu – Fiersa Besari, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Celengan Rindu – Fiersa Besari, dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 03:19 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
4

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
5

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
6

17 Link Twibbon Hari Peringatan G30S PKI 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
7

Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Nikah Siri dengan Selingkuhan, Video Akad Jadi Bukti?
8

KDRT Rizky Billar Terhadap Lesti Kejora Diduga Terkuak di Video YouTube, Jadi Bukti Kuat?
9

Kontroversi Rizky Billar: Dituduh Jadi Simpanan Waria hingga Dugaan Selingkuh dari Lesti Kejora
10

Sejarah Singkat G30S PKI, Lengkap dengan Daftar Pahlawan Revolusi yang Gugur

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Suara Jayapura

Liga 1 Indonesia Dihentikan, PSSI Jatuhkan Sanksi: Tim Arema FC Dilarang...

Liga 1 Indonesia Dihentikan, PSSI Jatuhkan Sanksi: Tim Arema FC Dilarang...

2 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Utara Times

Sejarah Hari Hewan Sedunia 2 Oktober : World Animal Day!

Sejarah Hari Hewan Sedunia 2 Oktober : World Animal Day!

2 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Peruntungan Anda sedang Sangat Baik Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Peruntungan Anda sedang Sangat Baik Hari Ini

2 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Jin dan Jun Makin Gokil Hingga Gangaa

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Jin dan Jun Makin Gokil Hingga Gangaa

2 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Haloyouth

BREAKING NEWS: Sebanyak 62 Orang Dikabarkan Tewas dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema Kontra Persebaya

BREAKING NEWS: Sebanyak 62 Orang Dikabarkan Tewas dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema Kontra Persebaya

2 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Ada Banyak Tekanan yang Harus Dihadapai

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Ada Banyak Tekanan yang Harus Dihadapai

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Pesta Rakyat Bangka Setara Provinsi Babel Didominasi Anak Muda, Hiburan Rakyat Paling Meriah

Pesta Rakyat Bangka Setara Provinsi Babel Didominasi Anak Muda, Hiburan Rakyat Paling Meriah

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem COC Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Kejutan

Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem COC Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022 dengan Berbagai Kejutan

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan The Myth Hingga Persib Bandung Vs Persija Jakarta

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan The Myth Hingga Persib Bandung Vs Persija Jakarta

2 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Utara Times

Makna Hari Batik Nasional 2 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Link Twibbon Gratis Disini

Makna Hari Batik Nasional 2 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Link Twibbon Gratis Disini

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Minggu 2 Oktober 2022

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Kesehatan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Waspada dengan Kesehatan Anda

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Diary The Onsu Hingga Brick Mansion

Jadwal Acara TransTV Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Diary The Onsu Hingga Brick Mansion

2 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Benarkah Ada Korban Jiwa dalam Kerusuhan di kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya? Cek Faktanya Disini

Benarkah Ada Korban Jiwa dalam Kerusuhan di kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya? Cek Faktanya Disini

2 Oktober 2022, 03:56 WIB

Lensa Bolsel

PSSI Segera Dalami Tragedi di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang, Yunus: Sanksi Keras Akan Menimpa Arema Jika Terbukti

PSSI Segera Dalami Tragedi di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang, Yunus: Sanksi Keras Akan Menimpa Arema Jika Terbukti

2 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Buntut Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya Ricuh, Liga 1 Dihentikan

Buntut Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya Ricuh, Liga 1 Dihentikan

2 Oktober 2022, 03:51 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Lengkap dengan Keterangan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Minggu Legi

Kalender Jawa Minggu 2 Oktober 2022, Lengkap dengan Keterangan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Minggu Legi

2 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Media Kupang

Kerusuhan Suporter dalam Laga Arema vs Persebaya, Polisi Lepas Gas Air Mata, Ratusan Orang Meninggal Dunia

Kerusuhan Suporter dalam Laga Arema vs Persebaya, Polisi Lepas Gas Air Mata, Ratusan Orang Meninggal Dunia

2 Oktober 2022, 03:49 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Banyak Hadiah, Segera Tukarkan Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Edisi Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022

Ada Banyak Hadiah, Segera Tukarkan Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Edisi Minggu, 2 Oktober 2022

2 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Tampil Berani di Konsep Foto, (G)I-DLE Sukses Memancarkan Aura Wanita yang Kuat dan Sensualitas!

Tampil Berani di Konsep Foto, (G)I-DLE Sukses Memancarkan Aura Wanita yang Kuat dan Sensualitas!

2 Oktober 2022, 03:43 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Kerusuhan Pecah di Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya yang Sebabkan Korban Jiwa, Bagaimana Nasib Liga 1?

Kerusuhan Pecah di Kanjuruhan Usai Laga Arema vs Persebaya yang Sebabkan Korban Jiwa, Bagaimana Nasib Liga 1?

2 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini 6 Mulud 1956, Lengkap Penjelasan Pasaran, Wuku, dan Keistimewaan Weton Minggu Legi

Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini 6 Mulud 1956, Lengkap Penjelasan Pasaran, Wuku, dan Keistimewaan Weton Minggu Legi

2 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Full Video Kericuhan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang 'Arema FC vs Persebaya' Memakan Korban, Cek Fakta Kerusuhan!

Full Video Kericuhan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang 'Arema FC vs Persebaya' Memakan Korban, Cek Fakta Kerusuhan!

2 Oktober 2022, 03:39 WIB

Metro Lampung News

Ini Penjelasan Arti Kata Mask Fishing yang Viral di TikTok

Ini Penjelasan Arti Kata Mask Fishing yang Viral di TikTok

2 Oktober 2022, 03:39 WIB

Lensa Bolsel

Tragedi pada Laga Arema Lawan Persebaya di Stadion Kanjuruhan

Tragedi pada Laga Arema Lawan Persebaya di Stadion Kanjuruhan

2 Oktober 2022, 03:36 WIB