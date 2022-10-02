Lirik Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something About December - Christina Perri
Lights around the tree
Mama's whistling
Takes me back again
There's something bout' December
We're hanging mistletoe
And hoping that it snows
I close my eyes and then
I can still remember
How to get back home
Let all your memories
Hold you close
No matter where you are
You're not alone
Because the ones you love
Are never far
If Christmas is in your heart
Who really needs a gift
Love is meant to give
I can still recall
Carry with me always
Every Christmas dream
They live in you and me
Let all your memories
Hold you close
No matter where you are
You're not alone
Because the ones you love
Are never far
If Christmas is in your heart
Lights around the tree
Mama's whistling
Takes me back again
There's something 'bout December
Let all your memories
Hold you close
No matter where you are
You're not alone
Because the ones you love
Are never far
If Christmas is in your heart
Artis: Christina Perri
Album: A Very Merry Perri Christmas
Dirilis: 2013
Genre: Holiday
Songwriters: David Hodges / Nick Perri / Christina Perri
Artikel Pilihan