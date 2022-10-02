Lirik Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something About December - Christina Perri

Lights around the tree

Mama's whistling

Takes me back again

There's something bout' December

We're hanging mistletoe

And hoping that it snows

I close my eyes and then

I can still remember

How to get back home

Let all your memories

Hold you close

No matter where you are

You're not alone

Because the ones you love

Are never far

If Christmas is in your heart

Who really needs a gift

Love is meant to give

I can still recall

Carry with me always

Every Christmas dream

They live in you and me

Let all your memories

Hold you close

No matter where you are

You're not alone

Because the ones you love

Are never far

If Christmas is in your heart

Lights around the tree

Mama's whistling

Takes me back again

There's something 'bout December

Let all your memories

Hold you close

No matter where you are

You're not alone

Because the ones you love

Are never far

If Christmas is in your heart

Artis: Christina Perri

Album: A Very Merry Perri Christmas

Dirilis: 2013

Genre: Holiday

Songwriters: David Hodges / Nick Perri / Christina Perri