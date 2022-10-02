Lirik Lagu Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) – Shakira dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Waka Waka – Shakira

Oooeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeehh

You're a good soldier

Choosing your battles

Pick yourself up

And dust yourself off

Get back in the saddle

You're on the front line

Everyone's watching

You know it's serious

We're getting closer

This isn't over

The pressure's on

You feel it

But you got it all

Believe it

When you fall get up, oh oh

If you fall get up, eh eh

Tsamina mina zangalewa

'Cause this is Africa

Tsamina mina, eh eh

Waka waka, eh eh

Tsamina mina zangalewa

This time for Africa

Listen to your God

This is our motto

Your time to shine

Don't wait in line

Y vamos por todo

People are raising

Their expectations

Go on and feed them

This is your moment

No hesitation