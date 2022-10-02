Lirik Lagu I Promise – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Promise – Harris J
I promise anytime you call me
It don't matter where I am
I'll always be there, like you've been there
If you need me closer, I'll be right over
I swear, I swear
Every time that I need you by my side
Every time I lose my way in life
You're my circle of life, compass and guide
There behind me
And one day when the tables finally turn
And it's me you're depending on
I'll put you first, hold you close
Like you taught me
Know that I'll be there for you
For you
I promise anytime you call me
It don't matter where I am
I'll always be there, like you've been there
If you need me closer, I'll be right over
I swear, I swear
I promise anytime you call me
It don't matter where I am
I'll always care for you, go anywhere for you
If you need me closer, I'll be right over
I swear, ooh
There are days when I just don't want to talk
And your feelings hit a wall
But that won't change
The love you've raised inside this family
Everything that I do is to make you proud
I just want to say it, and say it loud
You're my heat when I'm cold
The place I call home, and always will be
