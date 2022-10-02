Lirik Lagu I Promise – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Promise – Harris J

I promise anytime you call me

It don't matter where I am

I'll always be there, like you've been there

If you need me closer, I'll be right over

I swear, I swear

Every time that I need you by my side

Every time I lose my way in life

You're my circle of life, compass and guide

There behind me

And one day when the tables finally turn

And it's me you're depending on

I'll put you first, hold you close

Like you taught me

Know that I'll be there for you

For you

I promise anytime you call me

It don't matter where I am

I'll always be there, like you've been there

If you need me closer, I'll be right over

I swear, I swear

I promise anytime you call me

It don't matter where I am

I'll always care for you, go anywhere for you

If you need me closer, I'll be right over

I swear, ooh

There are days when I just don't want to talk

And your feelings hit a wall

But that won't change

The love you've raised inside this family

Everything that I do is to make you proud

I just want to say it, and say it loud

You're my heat when I'm cold

The place I call home, and always will be