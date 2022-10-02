Lirik Lagu I Promise – Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB
Video klip I Promise dari Harris J.
Video klip I Promise dari Harris J. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Awakening Music

Lirik Lagu I PromiseHarris J

I promise anytime you call me
It don't matter where I am
I'll always be there, like you've been there
If you need me closer, I'll be right over
I swear, I swear

Every time that I need you by my side
Every time I lose my way in life
You're my circle of life, compass and guide
There behind me

And one day when the tables finally turn
And it's me you're depending on
I'll put you first, hold you close
Like you taught me

Know that I'll be there for you
For you

I promise anytime you call me
It don't matter where I am
I'll always be there, like you've been there
If you need me closer, I'll be right over
I swear, I swear

I promise anytime you call me
It don't matter where I am
I'll always care for you, go anywhere for you
If you need me closer, I'll be right over
I swear, ooh

There are days when I just don't want to talk
And your feelings hit a wall
But that won't change
The love you've raised inside this family

Everything that I do is to make you proud
I just want to say it, and say it loud
You're my heat when I'm cold
The place I call home, and always will be

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Lirik Lagu Dia - Maliq & D'Essentials dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terbaru Once Mekel – Ditentukan untuk Bersama dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bertahan Tanpa Arah – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Strong – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Luruh – Isyana Sarasvati dan Rara Sekar, Ada Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Zona Nyaman – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Diamond - Rihanna, dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pura-Pura Lupa – Mahen dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love the Way You Lie - Rihanna Feat Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

