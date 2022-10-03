Lirik Lagu I Remember – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Remember – Mocca
I remember
The way you glanced at me, yes I remember
I remember
When we caught a shooting star, yes I remember
I remember
All the things that we shared, and the promise we made, just you and I
I remember
All the laughter we shared, all the wishes we made, upon the roof at dawn
Do you remember?
When we were dancing in the rain in that December
And I remember
When my father thought you were a burglar
I remember
All the things that we shared
And the promise we made, just you and I
I remember
All the laughter we shared
All the wishes we made, upon the roof at dawn
Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa
Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa
Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa
Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa
Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa
Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa
'Cause I remember
All the things that we shared, and the promise we made, just you and I
I remember
All the laughter we shared, all the wishes we made, upon the roof at dawn
I remember
The way you read your books
Yes I remember
The way you tied your shoes
