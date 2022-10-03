Lirik Lagu I Remember – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Remember – Mocca

I remember

The way you glanced at me, yes I remember

I remember

When we caught a shooting star, yes I remember

I remember

All the things that we shared, and the promise we made, just you and I

I remember

All the laughter we shared, all the wishes we made, upon the roof at dawn

Do you remember?

When we were dancing in the rain in that December

And I remember

When my father thought you were a burglar

I remember

All the things that we shared

And the promise we made, just you and I

I remember

All the laughter we shared

All the wishes we made, upon the roof at dawn

Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa

Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa

Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa

Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa

Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa

Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa

'Cause I remember

All the things that we shared, and the promise we made, just you and I

I remember

All the laughter we shared, all the wishes we made, upon the roof at dawn

I remember

The way you read your books

Yes I remember

The way you tied your shoes