Lirik Lagu Love the Way You Lie - Rihanna Feat Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love the Way You Lie -Rihanna

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn

But that's alright because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry

But that's alright because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

[Eminem]

I can't tell you what it really is

I can only tell you what it feels like

And right now there's a steel knife in my windpipe

I can't breathe but I still fight while I can fight

As long as the wrong feels right it's like I'm in flight

High off her love, drunk from her hate

It's like I'm huffing paint and I love her the more I suffer, I suffocate

And right before I'm about to drown, she resuscitates me

She f*cking hates me and I love it

Wait! Where you going?

I'm leaving you!

No you ain't. Come back

We're running right back

Here we go again

It's so insane cause when it's going good, it's going great

I'm Superman with the wind at his back, she's Lois Lane

But when it's bad it's awful, I feel so ashamed I snapped

Who's that dude?

I don't even know his name

I laid hands on her, I'll never stoop so low again

I guess I don't know my own strength

[Rihanna]

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn

But that's alright because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry

But that's alright because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

[Eminem]

You ever love somebody so much you can barely breathe when you're with 'em

You meet and neither one of you even know what hit 'em

Got that warm fuzzy feeling

Yeah, them chills you used to get 'em

Now you're getting f*cking sick of looking at 'em

You swore you'd never hit 'em; never do nothing to hurt 'em

Now you're in each other's face spewing venom in your words when you spit them

You push, pull each other's hair, scratch, claw, bit 'em

Throw 'em down, pin 'em

So lost in the moments when you're in them

It's the rage that took over

It controls you both

So they say you're best to go your separate ways

Guess that they don't know you 'cause today that was yesterday

Yesterday is over, it's a different day

Sound like broken records playing over but you promised her

Next time you show restraint

You don't get another chance

Life is no Nintendo game

But you lied again

Now you get to watch her leave out the window

Guess that's why they call it window pane

[Rihanna]

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn

But that's alright because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry

But that's alright because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

[Eminem]

Now I know we said things, did things that we didn't mean

And we fall back into the same patterns, same routine

But your temper's just as bad as mine is

You're the same as me

When it comes to love you're just as blinded

Baby, please come back

It wasn't you, baby it was me

Maybe our relationship isn't as crazy as it seems

Maybe that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano

All I know is I love you too much to walk away though

Come inside, pick up your bags off the sidewalk

Don't you hear sincerity in my voice when I talk

Told you this is my fault

Look me in the eyeball

Next time I'm pissed, I'll aim my fist at the drywall

Next time? There won't be no next time!

I apologize even though I know it’s lies

I'm tired of the games I just want her back

I know I'm a liar

If she ever tries to f*cking leave again

Im'a tie her to the bed and set this house on fire

I'm just gonna

[Rihanna]

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn

But that's alright because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry

But that's alright because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

Penulis lagu: Marshall Mathers, Holly Hafermann, dan Alexander Grant.