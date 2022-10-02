Lirik Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing Gonna Change My Love For You karya Westlife

If I had to live my life without you near me

The days would all be empty

The nights would seem so long

With you I see forever, oh, so clearly

I might have been in love before

But it never felt this strong

Our dreams are young and we both know

They'll take us where we want to go

Hold me now, touch me now

I don't want to live without you

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

You oughta know by now how much I love you

One thing you can be sure of

I'll never ask for more than your love

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

You oughta know by now how much I love you

The world may change my whole life through

But nothing's gonna change my love for you

If the road ahead is not so easy

Our love will lead the way for us

Like a guiding star

I'll be there for you if you should need me

You don't have to change a thing

I love you just the way you are

So come with me and share the view

I'll help you see forever too

Hold me now, touch me now

I don't want to live without you

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

You oughta know by now how much I love you

One thing you can be sure of

I'll never ask for more than your love

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

You oughta know by now how much I love you

The world may change my whole life through

But nothing's gonna change my love for you