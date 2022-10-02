Lirik Lagu Cancer – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Balikny

Cancer – My Chemical Romance

Turn away

If you could get me a drink

Of water 'cause my lips are chapped and faded

Call my aunt Marie

Help her gather all my things

And bury me

In all my favorite colors

My sisters and my brothers, still

I will not kiss you

'Cause the hardest part of this

Is leaving you

Now turn away

'Cause I'm awful just to see

'Cause all my hair's abandoned all my body

All my agony

Know that I will never marry

Baby I'm just soggy from the chemo

But counting down the days to go

It just ain't living

And I just hope you know

That if you say (if you say)

Good-bye today (good-bye today)

I'd ask you to be true (I'd ask you to be true)

'Cause the hardest part of this

Is leaving you

'Cause the hardest part of this

Is leaving you

Fakta di baliknya

My Chemical Romance merupakan sebuah grup musik asal New Jersey, Amerika Serikat yang dibentuk pada 2001 oleh Gerard Way dan Matt Pelissier.

My Chemical Romance ini dianggap sebagai grup rock yang paling berpengaruh di tahun 2000-an dengan album yang telah terjual lebih dari 10 juta keping. Mereka merupakan band music yang bergenre pop-punk dan emo, yang diklasifikasikan dalam genre yang terakhir.

Lagunya yang berjudul Cancer ini merupakan lagu yang paling banyak didengar oleh orang. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2006 berada dalam The Black Parade.