Lirik Lagu Cancer – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Balikny

Turn away
If you could get me a drink
Of water 'cause my lips are chapped and faded
Call my aunt Marie
Help her gather all my things
And bury me
In all my favorite colors
My sisters and my brothers, still
I will not kiss you
'Cause the hardest part of this
Is leaving you
Now turn away
'Cause I'm awful just to see
'Cause all my hair's abandoned all my body
All my agony
Know that I will never marry
Baby I'm just soggy from the chemo
But counting down the days to go
It just ain't living
And I just hope you know
That if you say (if you say)
Good-bye today (good-bye today)
I'd ask you to be true (I'd ask you to be true)
'Cause the hardest part of this
Is leaving you
'Cause the hardest part of this
Is leaving you
Fakta di baliknya
My Chemical Romance merupakan sebuah grup musik asal New Jersey, Amerika Serikat yang dibentuk pada 2001 oleh Gerard Way dan Matt Pelissier.
My Chemical Romance ini dianggap sebagai grup rock yang paling berpengaruh di tahun 2000-an dengan album yang telah terjual lebih dari 10 juta keping. Mereka merupakan band music yang bergenre pop-punk dan emo, yang diklasifikasikan dalam genre yang terakhir.
Lagunya yang berjudul Cancer ini merupakan lagu yang paling banyak didengar oleh orang. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2006 berada dalam The Black Parade.
